These 4 Singles Never Charted, but You Still Heard Them at Every House Party in the 1980s

Pop music was everything in the 1980s, but some of the singles we came to associate with the decade never charted on mainstream charts.

The decade of decadence was saturated with the fads of the times, and counter cultures had seemingly taken a bit of a back seat. Still, it seems the majority of bands and artists working at the time were working for a hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Not every catchy pop hook can build up the right numbers for an appearance on the chart. But while these singles might have never charted on the Hot 100, these catchy songs were still played at every house party in the 1980s.

“Girls On Film” by Duran Duran

Duran Duran was one of the most successful bands of the 1980s. In a sense, they were the One Direction of the 1980s, and as a result, they had won over teenage girls across the world. Though one song that didn’t seemingly win over their fanbase enough was “Girls On Film”, as it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

There are a lot of external factors that go into a placement on the chart. We say that because this single by Duran Duran was seemingly tailor-made for it. Despite its pop melody and easy listening tone, the single did not catch traction on the United States chart.

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

Up until this year, 2025, shortly after the death of Ozzy Osbourne, “Crazy Train” had never appeared on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the release of the staple Osbourne track, the single failed to appear on the chart, seemingly due to its stark contrast to popular rock music at the time.

Even though it never graced the charts, it was still an anthem for the niche music lovers of the 1980s. Consequently, it has remained not just an Ozzy hit, but a 1980s hit. Furthermore, it is unarguably one of the premier singles that boosted the growth of hard rock in the 1980s.

“Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol

Billy Idol‘s 1981 single “Dancing With Myself” is a keystone in 1980s dance culture. Yet, somehow, it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release. If you grew up as a teenager in the 80s, then you surely heard this in your friend’s basement, far more than just a time or two.

“Dancing With Myself” was not the single that launched Billy Idol into the mainstream. That single is his 1983 song “Rebel Yell”. Regardless, this single had the power to easily become a top 10 hit on the Hot 100.

“Bad To The Bone” by George Thorogood & The Destroyers

“Bad To The Bone” by George Thorogood & The Destroyers is a staple across every decade. It has been used in countless films, commercials, and ultimately, has been kept in circulation ever since its release in 1982.

It’s a timeless single, but that is seemingly not what people thought upon its release. Following its 1982 release, the single failed to appear on the Billboard Hot 100. However, as we all know, it is one of many singles that never charted but still enjoyed tremendous success.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns