How “Band Of Gold”, Freda Payne’s Biggest Hit, Stirred up Some Confusion

Some people can sing along to catchy songs and never give too much thought to what’s going on with the lyrics. And others like to pick apart the words to find out what’s going on with the story of the song. If you’re one of the latter folks, a line or two from the 1970 smash single by Freda Payne, “Band Of Gold”, has probably confused you. That confusion hasn’t cleared up much since the song was released. Yet the song has proven to be one of the most resilient soul oldies of that era.

Old Friends Reunite

Freda Payne had already built a solid career well before she became a pop star. Throughout the 60s, she had recorded a series of jazz albums featuring her powerhouse vocals. She was also making an impact on the theater world. But fame came knocking at her door via some buddies from her old haunts in Detroit.

Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Eddie Holland, the legendary trio responsible for writing and producing a multitude of hits for the Motown label in the 60, came calling on Payne. After clashing with Berry Gordy Jr. at Motown, they decided they’d go it on their own.

They signed Payne as one of their first big gets for their new label, Invictus Records. Along with an Invictus employee named Ron Dunbar, the trio, using the alias Edythe Wayne because of contractual ties to Motown, penned “Band Of Gold”. Payne at first thought it was too young for her, but she was convinced to record it. With a pre-fame Ray Parker Jr. playing lead guitar, “Band Of Gold” hit No. 3 in 1970.

“Gold” Confusion

Once people started listening to the song, they began to scratch their heads at a specific section. The song, about the heartbreak of a young bride, contains these lines: “That night on our honeymoon/We stayed in separate rooms.” This bride then spends the rest of the song hoping that her groom will return.

But why the separate rooms? Many have speculated that the groom might have been gay, hence his decision to steer clear of her during their honeymoon. Lamont Dozier has claimed that such subtext was intended, if not spelled out, when “Band Of Gold” was written.

By contrast, Ron Dunbar has explained that the problem lay in the fact that the original version of the song was edited down. Some discarded verses included lines where the bride explains that she had previously turned the groom away. In other words, he was only reciprocating her reticence.

Behind the Lyrics of “Band Of Gold” by Freda Payne

We’ll probably never know exactly what was going on with “Band Of Gold”. But aside from that, the song does a great job of expressing the girl’s heartbreak. “Since you’ve been gone,” Payne bellows. “All that’s left is a band of gold/All that’s left of the dreams I hold.”

The ring does her no good, and she’s tortured by the past: “And the memories of what love could be/If you are still here with me.” She also speaks of how he took her from her former life under the protection of her mother. It suggests that she can’t go back to her old way of living now that she’s experienced the feelings of romance.

Freda Payne has sustained an impressive career in music, theater, television, and film. And “Band Of Gold” has been covered many times over, even as the original remains in the public consciousness. Which goes to show that you don’t need to be able to explain a song to enjoy it.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images