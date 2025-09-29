Gabber: 3 Essential Albums From the Most Obscure Early 1990s Music Genre

Anyone from the UK or Europe likely already knows what “gabber” is. However, this subgenre of electronic dance music never really hit the States like it did elsewhere. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone. However, I happen to think this is one of the funnest EDM subgenres out there.

Videos by American Songwriter

Gabber was born in the Netherlands in the early 1990s, specifically in Rotterdam. Its origins came from genres like techno and new beat. Also known as “hardcore,” this subgenre is known for its lightning-fast beats, use of distortion on the kick drums, and dark themes. The word “gabber” comes from a Dutch slang word for “friend.” It’s still massively popular in that country today and has even seen a resurgence in recent years.

If you want to explore this genre, there are a few essential albums you need to give a spin. Looking into the old Thunderdome compilations from the 90s that are still floating around should be your first stop. However, there are a few newer works you should check out, too. Let’s take a look!

‘Most Wanted & Mad’ by 3 Steps Ahead (1997)

I saw quite a few mentions of Peter-Paul Pigmans, better known as 3 Steps Ahead, on lists of top gabber artists around the internet. This guy was apparently a legend, and we lost him far too young to cancer in 2003 at the age of only 42. His legacy as one of the greatest gabber producers lives on, along with quite a few EPs and a couple of albums from the 1990s. I went with his first album, Most Wanted & Mad, from 1997. That full-length made it all the way to No. 35 on the Dutch Album Top 100 chart back in the day.

‘Traumatismo Y Terror Vol. 1’ by Various Artists (1994)

Want to get into the really early stuff, complete with that classic Dutch gabber style? It doesn’t get more obscure (and extreme) than this compilation record from 1994. A ton of great gabber and hard dance producers are on this CD, from DJ Hooligan to The Prophet.

‘Unity’ by Joost Klein (2025)

How about something fresh, new, and on the pop side of gabber? Joost Klein’s recent release is gabber at heart, with pop and Eurodance elements that make it more than accessible to new listeners. This was Klein’s first big project since his stint on Eurovision, and it’s quite a jarring yet uplifting piece of work. Personally, I’ve been listening to “Filthy Dog” on repeat.

Photo by Didier Messens/Getty Images