Gabby Barrett’s Children Star in Music Video for “Glory Days”

Gabby Barrett has featured her two young children in her music video for “Glory Days.” The video stars Barrett’s real-life family, including her 2-year-old Baylah May and 8-month-old Augustine Boone.

The video depicts Barrett, her children, and her husband Cade Foehner having a happy family picnic, as well as enjoying each other’s company while doing several activities together. The video features the family making breakfast together, dancing, and having a water balloon fight. The images of the video are accompanied by lyrics like barefoot babies laughin’ and pickin’ daisies and Bible verses in the kitchen like it’s holy ground.

While the video showcases Barrett’s children, their faces are never actually seen. Barrett and Foehner have been married since 2019, and first met when they were both contestants on the 16th season of American Idol.

During an interview with Apple Music, Barrett opened up about the writing process for “Glory Days.” Barrett said, “I wrote [“Glory Days”] with a couple of friends and we’re just talking about all the life that I’ve kind of went through within the last couple years. I think it’s pretty abnormal to what normally happens at this age for certain people, 23, 2 kids, and all the things happening with music. And I’ve been married for four years.

“So normally those times when you’re in the trenches a little bit with kids and just the days are long, but the years feel fast,” Barrett continued. “Those are the times that you look back on per se. And I just remember my parents kind of saying, oh, those are the glory days. Those are the good old days. And so I was like, well, I’m in my glory days right now.”

During the same interview, Barrett also discussed her upcoming second studio album. She added, “Second album, hopefully the goal for that is to release it in the early fall. And I think this album is just next level in a way… I think it has a more just continual vein to it. It’s not kind of all over the place. I have to be very vulnerable about some of the subjects that are talked about. It’s very close to my heart in a different way than the first album was, for sure.”

