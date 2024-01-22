Garbage and Other Musicians Honor the Late Shangri-Las’ Mary Weiss: “I Loved the Spooky Side of You”

The music world is paying tribute to the late Shangri-Las singer Mary Weiss. Weiss was the lead of the band during the 1960s. The musician passed away on January 19th at the age of 75 from an undisclosed cause.

Miriam Linna of Norton Records confirmed the musician’s passing in a statement. Norton Records released Weiss’ solo album Dangerous Game in 2007. In response to the passing, musicians honored the late singer and her legacy.

Taking to Instagram, the band Garbage paid tribute to Weiss. According to the band, Weiss played a significant role in their love for music.

They wrote, “Sad to hear of your passing Mary Weiss. You gave me much pleasure while I was growing up. In point of fact you still do and always will. I identified very much with you when I was a teen — I loved the spooky side of you. I loved that the Shangri-Las eventually became a trio. As the middle child of three sisters, somehow this held great significance for me. It meant something that you were born on the same day as my younger sister. I appreciated your grit and your grind. Your easy style. And the swagger in your cool clear, effortless voice.”

They continued, “I know the music business took its toll on you and robbed you of your joy at some point. No matter in the end. Your music lives on. It continues to resonate with seeking souls who need you. Now more than ever. Rest in the sands of Shangri La dear love. You will be remembered.”

Other Musicians Honor Mary Weiss

The social media for the late icon Ronnie Spector, who passed in 2022, also paid tribute to Weiss. They wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Mary Weiss’ passing. She and Ronnie were kindred spirits; two fearless bad girls of the ’60s. Join us as we spin the Shangri-Las in her honour.”

Bruce Springsteen’s longtime pal Steve Van Zandt also wrote, “RIP Mary Weiss. Lead singer of the legendary Shangri-Las. One of the essential Girl Groups of the ‘60s that empowered young girls to dream bigger at a time when society limited women to be secretaries. Their brilliant records with Shadow Morton defined aural cinema.”

As the lead of Shangri-Las, Weiss sang several classics including “Leader of the Pack,” “I Can Never Go Home Anymore,” and “Give Him a Great Big Kiss.”

[Photo by Ron Case/Getty Images]