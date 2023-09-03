3 Books Every George Jones Fan Should Read

Known for his discernible drawl and traditionalist sound, George Jones carved his own path through country music history. One of the genre’s earliest and most prominent artists, he persevered through many career highs and personal lows.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the decades, Jones navigated through cultural changes, battled with substance issues, and experienced the blossoming and dissolution of three marriages. He earned the nickname “No Show Jones” for his reputation of missing shows and “The Possum” for his distinctive facial features.

But more than anything, Jones was known for his endless passion for country music. That creative drive led him to record 80 studio albums, earn 13 No. 1 hits, and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

[RELATED: 3 George Jones Classics You Didn’t Know He Wrote with Tammy Wynette]

On September 12, Jones’ widow, Nancy, will release her first book, Playin’ Possum: My Memories of George Jones. The memoir reflects on their 30-year marriage, from lighthearted memories to intimate recollections of Jones’ darkest moments.

In the meantime, we’ve curated a list of insightful and captivating releases about the country music hitmaker. From a daughter’s revealing recollections to a colorful memoir, here are three George Jones books that are essential reads.

1. The Grand Tour: The Life and Music of George Jones

Music journalist Rich Kienzle supplies an outsider’s perspective on Jones’ life with his 2016 biography. The Grand Tour summarizes the late country star’s greatest accomplishments while putting a thoughtful emphasis on Jones’ most personal struggles and highly publicized dust-ups.

2. The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George

George Jones and Tammy Wynette were a powerhouse couple in terms of talent. Still, their love for one another couldn’t withstand the challenges life threw their way. This engaging 2011 memoir from their daughter, Georgette, offers an intimate description of her parents’ relationship and what happened after it unraveled.

3. I Lived to Tell It All

No one can tell the story of George Jones’ life and career quite like the man himself. Co-written with Tom Carter, I Lived to Tell It All allows Jones to revisit his life’s most formative and memorable eras. Readers get a blend of humor-tinged recollections and raw, candid self-reflection, poetically polished by Carter for quick and easy consumption.

(Photo by Ebet Roberts/Getty Images)