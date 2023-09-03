5 Deep Cuts from Jimmy Buffett

The beloved songwriter and performer Jimmy Buffett died on the night of September 1. News of his passing came in the morning hours of September 2 and an announcement was shared on his social media pages. Buffett was 76.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs,” the statement reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

[RELATED: Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76]

Known for songs like “Margaritaville,” we thought it appropriate to dive into some of the laid-back Buffett’s lesser-known songs. Indeed, these are five deep cuts from the artist.

1. “Barefoot Children”

The second song on Buffett’s 1995 album, Barometer Soup, this song is as much a piece of entertainment as it is a note on a lifestyle. “Barefoot Children” even includes steel drums. It’s a song that celebrates places and eras where kids can feel so free they don’t even have to wear shoes. How natural, how organic. Sings Buffett,

Scratch my back with a lightning bolt

Thunder rolls like a bass drum note

The sound of the weather is Heaven’s ragtime band

We all fell down from the Milky Way

Hangin’ ’round here till the Judgment Day

Heaven only knows who is in command

Barefoot children in the rain

Got no need to explain

We’d be swingin’ on a ball and chain

It’s always understood by those who play the game

Barefoot children in the rain

2. “Only Time Will Tell”

From Buffett’s 1996 album, Banana Wind, this song opens the record and includes some South American samba beats, horns and shoulder-shimmying percussion. On the island-inspired song, the king of beach music sings about life’s mysteries between harmonica solos,

Scales and clocks just can’t be trusted

Keys and locks are destined to be busted

Metaphors were never made for keeping score

And I’m feeling for the sound of time

Is it the answer or just a suggestion

Is love what we truly want or merely a protection

Is this music made to last or crumble like a shell

Is there heaven here on earth or is this really hell?

3. “Don’t Chu-Know”

Another from Buffett’s 1995 album, Barometer Soup, this song has energy, island-inspired melodies and enough passion to fill up a hollowed-out pineapple. The song, which Buffett sings with particular poignancy, is about it never being too late and the perils of money. Sings Buffett,

You can spend all your days in the grind

Converting your nickels to dimes

You could stuff all your pockets till they overflow

Don’t chu-know, don’t chu-know, don’t chu-know

You can say you’re too old to be young

You think you’re too smart to be dumb

But the well-seasoned pro knows how long he can go

Don’t chu-know, don’t chu-know, don’t chu-know

4. “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Boat”

From Buffett’s 2013 album, Songs from St. Somewhere, this track offers an acoustic reggae feel and is, as the title would suggest, about a boat on the sea, bobbing in the waves. Buffett sounds as relaxed as a crab in a cave on this one, singing over feint organ,

Something ’bout a boat

Sitting on the sea

Out there in the wind

Floating on the free

Take you around the world

Bring you back home

Gives a man hope

Something ’bout a boat

5. “Too Drunk to Karaoke”

Another from the 2013 offering, Songs from St. Somewhere, this track features country star Toby Keith and is all about a good time. Singing karaoke, drinking more than you should. What else is there? Sings Keith and Buffett in this duet,

Last night at the bar it was karaoke night

Yeah, everybody down there was feeling alright

They got big margarita pitchers, two for one

Yum, yum!

They were feeling footloose and ready for some fun

When I signed up, I was ready to go

But they didn’t call my name for an hour or so

Damn if they didn’t make me wait too long

I was in no kinda shape to sing a Jon Bon’s song

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images