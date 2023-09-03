5 Deep Cuts from Jimmy Buffett

The beloved songwriter and performer Jimmy Buffett died on the night of September 1. News of his passing came in the morning hours of September 2 and an announcement was shared on his social media pages. Buffett was 76.
“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs,” the statement reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”
Known for songs like “Margaritaville,” we thought it appropriate to dive into some of the laid-back Buffett’s lesser-known songs. Indeed, these are five deep cuts from the artist.
1. “Barefoot Children”
The second song on Buffett’s 1995 album, Barometer Soup, this song is as much a piece of entertainment as it is a note on a lifestyle. “Barefoot Children” even includes steel drums. It’s a song that celebrates places and eras where kids can feel so free they don’t even have to wear shoes. How natural, how organic. Sings Buffett,
Scratch my back with a lightning bolt
Thunder rolls like a bass drum note
The sound of the weather is Heaven’s ragtime band
We all fell down from the Milky Way
Hangin’ ’round here till the Judgment Day
Heaven only knows who is in command
Barefoot children in the rain
Got no need to explain
We’d be swingin’ on a ball and chain
It’s always understood by those who play the game
Barefoot children in the rain
2. “Only Time Will Tell”
From Buffett’s 1996 album, Banana Wind, this song opens the record and includes some South American samba beats, horns and shoulder-shimmying percussion. On the island-inspired song, the king of beach music sings about life’s mysteries between harmonica solos,
Scales and clocks just can’t be trusted
Keys and locks are destined to be busted
Metaphors were never made for keeping score
And I’m feeling for the sound of time
Is it the answer or just a suggestion
Is love what we truly want or merely a protection
Is this music made to last or crumble like a shell
Is there heaven here on earth or is this really hell?
3. “Don’t Chu-Know”
Another from Buffett’s 1995 album, Barometer Soup, this song has energy, island-inspired melodies and enough passion to fill up a hollowed-out pineapple. The song, which Buffett sings with particular poignancy, is about it never being too late and the perils of money. Sings Buffett,
You can spend all your days in the grind
Converting your nickels to dimes
You could stuff all your pockets till they overflow
Don’t chu-know, don’t chu-know, don’t chu-know
You can say you’re too old to be young
You think you’re too smart to be dumb
But the well-seasoned pro knows how long he can go
Don’t chu-know, don’t chu-know, don’t chu-know
4. “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Boat”
From Buffett’s 2013 album, Songs from St. Somewhere, this track offers an acoustic reggae feel and is, as the title would suggest, about a boat on the sea, bobbing in the waves. Buffett sounds as relaxed as a crab in a cave on this one, singing over feint organ,
Something ’bout a boat
Sitting on the sea
Out there in the wind
Floating on the free
Take you around the world
Bring you back home
Gives a man hope
Something ’bout a boat
5. “Too Drunk to Karaoke”
Another from the 2013 offering, Songs from St. Somewhere, this track features country star Toby Keith and is all about a good time. Singing karaoke, drinking more than you should. What else is there? Sings Keith and Buffett in this duet,
Last night at the bar it was karaoke night
Yeah, everybody down there was feeling alright
They got big margarita pitchers, two for one
Yum, yum!
They were feeling footloose and ready for some fun
When I signed up, I was ready to go
But they didn’t call my name for an hour or so
Damn if they didn’t make me wait too long
I was in no kinda shape to sing a Jon Bon’s song
Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images