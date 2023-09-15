4 Books Every Loretta Lynn Fan Should Read

Known for her Kentucky twang and barrier-breaking songs, Loretta Lynn rose from humble beginnings to country music superstardom. During her 90 years of life, she stayed true to her roots, mixing traditional country sounds with modern and relatable lyricism.

During her extensive career, Lynn earned nearly every accomplishment you can think of, including an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Songs like “The Pill” and “One’s On the Way” helped bring a sorely needed feminine perspective to the genre, opening the doors for new generations of women to make their mark on country music.

From a revealing memoir to a reflection on a formative friendship, here are four Loretta Lynn books every music fan should read:

1. Honky Tonk Girl: My Life In Lyrics

This 2012 release from Lynn offers a curated selection of lyrics from throughout her career, including her biggest hits and a few unreleased tracks. Combined with brief written narratives and rarely-seen photos, Honky Tonk Girl: My Life In Lyrics celebrates the songs that helped shape country music.

2. Coal Miner’s Daughter

This best-selling memoir is an essential read for any longtime Lynn fan. First released in 1976 and co-authored by Lynn and George Vecsey, Coal Miner’s Daughter transports readers back to her early years in rural Butcher Holler, Kentucky. The book, which inspired the 1980 autobiographical film of the same name, is a captivating retelling of Lynn’s winding path to success.

3. Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline

In the 1960s, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline were paving their own path toward success in the country music world. The two talents forged a close friendship, cheering each other on as they endured the rocky road to stardom. Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline is a heartfelt look at the bond they shared, told in Lynn’s own words.

4. Still Woman Enough: A Memoir

Lynn picks up where Coal Miner’s Daughter left off with this 2002 memoir. Still Woman Enough finds the country star digging deeper than before, sharing some revealing details of her marriage, including some of its darker moments.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music