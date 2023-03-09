Ghost Hounds Release New Single “Dirty Angel”

Bluesy rock outfit Ghost Hounds have shared a new single titled “Dirty Angel.”

Out via Gibson Records, the song features wiry guitar riffs and a thundering beat via guitarists Thomas Tull and Johnny Baab, drummer Blaise Lanzetta and bassist Bennett Miller. Lead singer Tré Nation rounds out the track with his powerhouse vocals.

“Dirty Angel is a high-octane, high-energy song that is one of our favorite cuts to play from our new album that will be released this summer,” Baab said in a statement. “We all got in the same room and tracked this live to really capture the raw energy happening in the moment. It felt like the right move to lead with this as our first single as an appetizer for what’s to come.”

Check out the song below.

Ghost Hounds hail from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The five-piece is the definition of modern rock with a blues-steeped edge. The band has refined their sound out on the road, supporting legendary acts like the Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks and Bob Seger.

The band will share their fourth album this June, also via Gibson Records. Their last full-length effort was a 2022 album titled You Broke Me, which featured “Baby We’re Through” and “Smokestack Lightning.”

“The Ghost Hounds bring us down to earth, with blues-inspired, soulful rock ‘n’ roll through their lens, in their own authentic way,” commented Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian in a press release. “There is a reason the Rolling Stones have taken the Ghost Hounds around the world with them as the opening act on their stadium tour.”

“It’s a great honor to collaborate with Gibson Records on our upcoming album release,” the band added. “We’re very proud of this single ‘Dirty Angel,’ Gibson has an incredible legacy and impact in most musicians’ lives that we can’t think of a better partner to get this out to the world.”

Photo: Jay Arcansalin/Gibson Records