Rae Sremmurd to Release Long-Awaited ‘Sremm 4 Life’ Next Month

It sure took them long enough.

On March 9, Mississippi rap duo Rae Sremmurd confirmed that their upcoming studio album, Sremm 4 Life, is set to drop on April 7. As the fourth rendition of the SremmLife album series, fans have been waiting for this new LP for nearly five years. So, on Thursday morning, the group’s official Twitter account re-tweeted an announcement about the album’s impending release.

“Rae Sremmurd is dropping their new album “Sremm 4 Life” on April 7th,” the account shared.

With the cover art and release date confirmed, all Rae Sremmurd must do now is finalize the tracklist. At midnight ET on Friday (March 10), they will release their promotional single “Tanisha,” which they announced via Instagram. Produced by frequent collaborator Mike WiLL Made-It, “Tanisha” is set to be the duo’s fifth single since the summer of 2022. Most recently, they put out “Sucka Or Sum” in January and “Torpedo” in December.

All throughout their career, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have been blessed by the instrumental chops of Mike WiLL. Smash hits like “No Type,” “No Flex Zone” and “Black Beatles” from the start of their career lead the way for years of prosperity. Providing a majority of the beats for their first two albums, Mike WiLL’s involvement with Rae Sremmurd’s new effort is incredibly promising. In fact, along with “Tanisha,” he delivered the beats for promotional singles like the aforementioned “Suck Or Sum” and August’s “Community D**” with Flo Milli.

Swae and Jxmmi’s prior album, SR3MM, came with an experimental format that received mixed reviews from fans. With a bold risk, the three-part project contained a portion of songs with both of them on it, a portion of solely Swae Lee songs, and a portion with solely Slim Jxmmi songs. Although it’s not confirmed at the moment, it is unlikely the duo will employ this approach on Sremm 4 Life.

Years in the making, Rae Sremmurd’s April album will see the return of one of the most beloved hip-hop acts of 2010. But, it remains to be seen what they’ll provide in their long-awaited revival.

