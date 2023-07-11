Global Citizen Fest Announces Headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill

The lineup for the Global Citizen Festival 2023 has been announced, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill as headliners. Elsewhere on the lineup are Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, and Stray Kids.

The festival is set to return to the Great Lawn at New York City’s Central Park on September 23. Tickets for the festival are free. Fans wanting to gain access need to join the movement to help end poverty and help ensure equity for the planet. Attendees can sign up on the Global Citizen website, HERE.

“It’s urgent now, more than ever, that we step up immediately to end extreme poverty,” Global Citizen said in a statement. “For the first time in a generation, the number of people living in extreme poverty is rising. This year’s Global Citizen Festival campaign takes aim at the major global challenges that are perpetuating extreme poverty.”

This year, the organization has put importance on climate change, inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crises.

“COP27, this year’s G7, the World Bank Spring Meetings, and the Paris climate finance summit all failed to deliver tangible results or disruption of the world’s unjust system,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO of Global Citizen.

“But complacency can’t win,” he continued. “If we want to see breakthroughs on development and climate change, we need the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour. Every single citizen has a vital role to play, and together, we must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September.”

“I’ll be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with @GlblCtzn in @CentralParkNYC on September 23rd for #GlobalCitizenFestival! Take action now to earn tickets to the show,” Hill wrote on Twitter announcing her appearance at the fest.

Stray Kids added, “Catch us at the Global Citizen Festival with @glblctzn on 09/23 in Central Park! Together, we’ll demand action to #EndExtremePoverty.”

Find the full lineup below.

2023 Global Citizen Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Megan Thee Stallion

Conan Gray

Stray Kids

Sept. 23, @GlblCtzn in Central Park for #GlobalCitizenFestival



Together, let’s call on action from world leaders to #EndExtremePoverty



Take action now to earn tickets to join us in September. https://t.co/XxLAfg0vws pic.twitter.com/B1sJEJWlrb — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) July 11, 2023

(Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)