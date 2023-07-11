Ticketmaster France Fractures Under the Weight of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Demand

Ticketmaster France has found itself in the same predicament its American counterpart did last year when Taylor Swift released the first batch of tickets for her Eras Tour. Tickets for the international leg of the coveted tour went on sale last week, and it seems the demand from French Swifties was too much to handle.

Videos by American Songwriter

Soon after the tickets went on sale for the French shows, Ticketmaster was forced to halt the sale completely due to a high volume of traffic on the site.

“The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold,” a translated Tweet from Ticketmaster France says. “We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid.”

Swift tried to anticipate the demand from French fans by adding 14 more dates to the tour. Apparently, it still wasn’t enough to help offload the demand on Ticketmaster’s end.

La mise en vente Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour de 9h et 11h pour Paris La Défense Arena a été mise en pause. Nous vous tiendrons au courant avec une nouvelle heure de mise en vente dès que possible. Tous les codes non déjà utilisés resteront valables. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

When the U.S. sale for Swift’s tickets went on sale last year, Ticketmaster planned for 1.5 million requests and they reportedly got 14 million.

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” Swift wrote on her Instagram stories at the time. “We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care about my fans as I do.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she continued. “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

(Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)