WATCH: Coldplay Performs”Fix You” Featuring Special Guests Billie Eilish & FINNEAS for Global Citizen Live

Last night at the Global Citizen Live in New York City, Coldplay was joined onstage by special guests Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS to perform their 2005 hit “Fix You.”

The pioneering pop pair stepped in after the fans joined in on the first chorus of one of Coldplay’s most recognized tracks from their spanning career. After a frenzied welcome from a screaming audience, the two began the second verse in symbiotic sibling harmony. By the second chorus, frontman Chris Martin joined in again and wrapped the aching anthem in perfect simpatico as an unlikely trio.

The 24-hour event began Saturday (September 25) and according to the website aims to “unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty.” The remote broadcast featured artists, celebrities, and world leaders from six continents with performances streaming from Lagos, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Sydney, and more.

Coldplay headlined the New York City portion of the worldwide broadcast program from the Great Lawn in Central Park. Though the annual event has evolved to a seismic scale, New York City stands as the organization’s flagship site since its inaugural 2012 event.

Eilish and FINNEAS joined Coldplay after an energetic seven-song set of Eilish’s songs. Highlights include her lauded “Bad Guy,” “My Future” and “Happier Than Ever.” She addresses the audience of over 60,000 from the stage with a characteristic response from the 19-year old phenom popstress. “Thank you for being here and giving a fuck about the world,” she shared. “Let’s just try helping the world and do what we can. I’m talking out of my ass because I don’t know what to do. We need to try harder.”

They were later joined on stage by pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for a touching version of Yellow, which was performed acoustically.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation,” Katie Hill, senior vice president and head of music, entertainment, and artist relations at Global Citizen, stated about the 2021 event. “We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25 as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”

Global Citizen Live is part of Global Citizen’s 2021 global campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World. The Recovery Plan focuses on five key objectives: ending COVID-19 for all, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity for all. At the event, Global Citizen announced more than 60 million COVID-19 vaccines, 157 million trees, and $1.1 billion USD committed to climate, famine, and COVID-19 response efforts. For more information, visit the website.

Watch the performance from Global Citizens below.

Photo Courtesy: Global Citizen