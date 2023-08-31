Gloria Estefan Will Receive an RIAA Icon Award at Upcoming Ceremony

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has plans to honor Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan, 65, with the Icon Award at the organization’s upcoming ceremony on September 19. Estefan’s husband, Emilio Estefan, will also be honored with the Industry Trailblazer Award during the same event.

The RIAA’s ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will be “recognizing artists, label executives and policymakers who have historically contributed to its influence across American music, culture and society,” according to Variety.

Columbian singer Sebastián Yatra will be awarded the title of Artist of the Year. Executive VP/COO of Latin Iberia at Sony Music Entertainment, Maria Fernandez, has been named as Executive of the Year by the RIAA, while Veronica Escobar and María Elvira Salazar, who are both representatives, are being called the Policymakers of the Year by the RIAA.

Also according to Variety, Mitch Glazier, the RIAA Chairman and CEO, released a statement regarding the upcoming ceremony. “As advocates for the music community and fans ourselves, the RIAA is so grateful to acknowledge superstars and leaders who have used their voices and platforms to change the culture and break the creative mold,” Glazier said.

“RIAA Honors is a special moment to stop and acknowledge those forging ahead for future generations and making waves in their own right,” Glazier continued. “Latin music has lit up the charts and filled playlists across the U.S. this year and we are thrilled to celebrate Gloria Estefan, Sebastián Yatra, Emilio Estefan, Maria Fernandez and Representatives Veronica Escobar and María Elvira Salazar.”

RIAA’s senior VP of state public policy and industry relations, Rafael Fernandez Jr., also released a statement regarding the upcoming event. “This sustained expansion speaks to an openness to new artists, music and ways of listening,” Fernandez Jr. said. “It’s also perfect timing to salute Latin Music champions during the first week of National Hispanic Heritage Month. RIAA Honors’ epic music-filled celebration adds to the excitement as other festivities and recognitions continue throughout the coming weeks.”

Estefan is known for her songs “Conga” and “Get on Your Feet.” The four-time Emmy winner was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame back in June. “I have to admit, this is a big one for me,” Estefan said at the time.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images