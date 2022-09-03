Gorillaz Announce Star-Studded Album, Share ‘New Gold’ Featuring Tame Impala

Gorillaz’s musical misfits, Murdoc, Noodle, Russel, and 2D, are back with a new album.

Joined by a star-studded cast of collaborators from Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny to Beck and many more, the virtual band’s eighth album, Cracker Island, is set for release on Feb. 24, 2023.

With the announcement of the forthcoming project comes the release of a new single, “New Gold,” featuring Australian indie-psych-rocker Tame Impala and alt-hip-hop artist Bootie Brown of The Pharcyde, and a colorful, other-worldly music video.

The electronic trip-hop group debuted “New Gold” live when they headlined All Points East in London earlier this month (Aug. 19) with both Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown joining Gorillaz onstage.

“It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you,” said band leader, Damon Albarn, to the crowd at the time.

“New Gold” follows the early summer release of Cracker Island‘s title track, featuring psych-soul meets acid-jazz icon Thundercat.

Earlier this year, Gorillaz kicked off their 2022 world tour, starting in South America and then hitting Europe and Australia. Their North American run is set for the Fall, kicking off in Vancouver on Sept. 11.

TRACK LIST:

1. Cracker Island [ft. Thundercat]



2. Oil [ft. Stevie Nicks]



3. The Tired Influencer



4. Tarantula



5. Silent Running [ft. Adeleye Omotayo]



6. New Gold [ft. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown]



7. Baby Queen



8. Tormenta [ft. Bad Bunny]



9. Skinny Ape



10. Possession Island [ft. Beck]

