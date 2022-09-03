Brandi Carlile to Release Deluxe Album ‘In The Canyon Haze’ in September, Shares New Track

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Brandi Carlile announced this week that she’s set to release a new deluxe album, In The Canyon Haze, on September 28.

To celebrate the news, Carlile released a new version of the song “You And Me On The Rock,” which you can check out below. The song features her wife, Catherine Carlile.

The new deluxe edition is a revamped version of her No. 1 record, In These Silent Days, which she released on October 1, 2021.

Produced by Carlile and her trusty sidekicks, twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth, and recorded at their home bard studio, the expanded record, according to a press statement, “features new reimagined Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each song from the original album plus a special rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity.’”

In The Canyon Haze is now available for pre-save and CD pre-order. A limited-edition deluxe vinyl will be available exclusively at indie retail starting Friday, November 25 and everywhere the following Friday, December 2. Pre-order the album HERE.

“I knew I wanted to offer our fans more than just the usual ‘bonus track’ that always feels like a creative way to ask fans to buy your album twice!” Carlile said of the new project. “So, the twins and I locked ourselves in the attic studio in my barn just like the old days…and we reimagined our entire record.

“Inspired by these past few life-altering years of ‘Joni Jams,’ I conjured up imagery from the infamous music scene in Laurel Canyon… I could see the cast of California Dreamers with embroidered flowers and peace signs on their backs drifting through a polaroid haze. I could smell the marijuana and the incense. I could hear the CSN harmonies traveling through the canyon from Lookout Mountain and the accompanying laughter of Mama Cass. I could hear the reverb of aged wood and the dulcimer being strummed like a drum. The familiar chord progressions, confessions, and communal spirit that would birth timeless songs…songs we all wish we had written. I could feel the liberation, the friction, and freedom from modern-day digital distractions that laid such fertile ground at the feet of west coast poets and troubadours.”

Carlile is currently in the midst of her extensive Beyond These Silent Days headline tour with upcoming shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights), Boston’s TD Garden, and New York’s Madison Square Garden, among many others.

In These Silent Days was inspired by the mining of Carlile’s own history while writing last year’s No. 1 New York Times best selling memoir, Broken Horses.

IN THESE SILENT DAYS (DELUXE EDITION)

IN THE CANYON HAZE TRACKLIST

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock feat. Catherine Carlile

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10.Throwing Good After Bad

11. Space Oddity

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

September 16—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 18—Los Angeles, CA—BeachLife Ranch

September 21—Richmond, VA—Music at Maymont+

September 22—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre‡

September 24—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Festival

September 25—Bridgeport, CT—Sound on Sound Festival

October 7—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center+

October 8—Greenville, SC—Peace Center Concert Hall+

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden#

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden#

January 9-13, 2023—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

†with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

+a special solo performance

‡with special guest Amy Ray Band

#with special guest Brittany Howard

Photo by Sacks & Co.