Gorillaz Founder Damon Albarn Calls Arctic Monkeys ‘The Last Great Guitar Band

Gorillaz founder and Blur frontman Damon Albarn recently spoke about how he views the Arctic Monkeys as “the last great guitar band.” While a guest on the Broken Records Podcast, Albarn also stated that he feels as though rock bands went “sterile” a few years back.

During the podcast, Albarn said, “I feel like there’s a bit more excitement about guitar music again, that can’t be a bad thing because it got so sterile. For me, the last great guitar band would have been Arctic Monkeys and I don’t really know if there’s anything as good as that since.

“But now there are bands with a huge amount of potential,” Albarn continued. “It’s really dismantled itself guitar music and put itself back together again in a different form. You’ve got some fantastic new mutations of the genius of it.”

While reflecting on modern music, Albarn named some current artists that he thinks apply the old-school sound to guitar music. He added, “I really like the band Wu-Lu, they seem to be really cool. There’s one I picked up on somewhere in the American countryside but I can’t remember his name, that’s narrowing it down isn’t it?

“Then you’ve got bands like Yard Act who seem to be getting better and better,” Albarn continued. “Obviously they are not new, but I still see them as emerging are bands like Sleaford Mods, brilliant. There’s lots of great language being used again, not this generic rock shit – I hate that, I like poets and guitars.”

Albarn seems to have been fond of Arctic Monkeys for quite some time. While discussing Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2018, Albarn told Radio X, “I do think he’s a very talented chap. It annoys me to say that because I don’t like paying compliments to anyone, but it has to be said.”

Gorillaz released their eighth studio album, Cracker Island, on February 24. The group was set to embark on a mini-tour, but it was canceled last month. Gorillaz recently sent out an email that read, “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

