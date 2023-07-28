13-Year-Old Yodeling Cowgirl Phoebe White to Perform at the Grand Ole Opry

Both fans of yodeling and of the Grand Ole Opry will likely unite on August 2 when 13-year-old cowgirl Phoebe White will guest perform at the hallowed venue with Riders in the Sky. The Kentucky artist will take on a song adapted from the popular animated film, Toy Story 2.

White and the Riders will perform the Ranger Doug song, “Phoebe, the Yodeling Cowgirl,” which is an adapted version of the song, “Jessie, the Yodeling Cowgirl,” from the Disney-Pixar animated movie.

White, who recently released her new 10-song debut album, UnXpected, has recorded with the Riders In The Sky previously, along with groups like the McClain Family Band and Michael Johnathon. White has also appeared on the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, where she first performed with Riders In The Sky.

White, who will unveil a one-year honorary exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum on August 12, has a number of performance dates set for later this year. Fans can check those out here below. But be sure to watch for the teenage self-taught singer at the historic Opry stage soon.

For more, check out a video of White singing “Phoebe, the Yodeling Cowgirl” below. Fans can purchase tickets for the show via the Grand Ole Opry or listen live on WSM Radio.

Phoebe White Shows & Appearances:

AUG 02 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 03-05 – Roy Rogers Festival / Portsmouth, Oh.

AUG 10 – Fox 56’s “Live From Chevy Chase” on WDKY-TV / Lexington, Ky.

AUG 12 – Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum / Mt. Vernon, Ky.

AUG 25 – Food Truck Friday Series / Prospect, Ky.

SEPT 09 – Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum / Mt. Vernon, Ky.

SEPT 23 – Share the Journey concert / Cincinnati, Oh.

SEPT 24 – Children in the Arts / Knoxville, Tenn.

NOV 08-12 – International Western Music Association convention / Albuquerque, N.M.

** For Phoebe’s most updated show and appearance schedule, follow on BandsInTown or visit SingPhoebeSing.com

Photo by Jonah Deaton / JWA Media