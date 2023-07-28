The Chicks Postpone Nashville Concert Date Hours Before Taking the Stage

The pop-country trio The Chicks – comprised of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer –have been forced to cancel the Nashville date on their tour due to illness. The group was scheduled to take the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, July 27 as part of their 2023 world tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hours before the show was go on, the trio took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news. “Due to illness, The Chicks must regretfully postpone tonight’s show at Bridgestone Arena,” the post read.

“We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled date. The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.”

Fans had mixed reactions when taking to the comment section. Most fans were wishing healing thoughts for lead singer Natalie Maines, while others were angered at the postponement so close to showtime.

“Sending healing vibes!!! ❤️,” wrote one follower.

“True fans will understand. Prayers for Natalie ❤️❤️,” wrote another.

“Sucks to announce this so close to showtime for your fans who were flying in and are already here for nothing,” read a tweet.

“definitely needed more notice,” one Tweet read. “driving for multiple hours to see this show and not even getting a notification that it was postponed. 3 hours before the show is pretty unacceptable.”

The Chicks announced the tour in February on social media, writing, “Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun. It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!”

The tour, which kicked off in June 2023, saw the ladies trekking across Europe in June before they ventured over to North America in July. They will continue to tour the U.S. before closing out with a Canadian leg in September. Maren Morris, Ben Harper, and Wild Rivers are the support acts along the way.

No word on the status of the Knoxville, Tennessee show taking place on Saturday, July 29.

Remaining The Chicks Tour Dates:

Jul. 25 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center^

Jul. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

Jul. 29 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena^

Jul. 30 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex^

Aug. 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion^

Aug. 3 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Aug. 5 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Aug. 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC#

Aug. 13 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena#

Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena#

Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds#

Aug. 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair^

Aug. 26 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Arena#

Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center#

Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena#

Sept. 1 – Sioux Falls, ND @Denny Sanford Premier Center#

Sept. 5 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena*

Sept. 7 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

Sept. 8 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place*

Sept. 10 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre*

Sept. 12 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre*

Sept. 15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre*

Sept. 15 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens*

Sept. 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena*

Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images