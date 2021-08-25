Grateful Dead Release Archived Footage with Coda & Share 1989 Footage of “Friend of the Devil”

Grateful Dead and Rhino have partnered with The Coda Collection to release a series of exclusive content from the band’s archives. This release will include the streaming of three concert films from 1989 through 1991.

Kicking off the series of concert streams, The Coda Collection will drop Live in Foxboro 7/2/89, which features Jerry Garcia, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Brent Mydland, and Bob Weir as the band. The setlist features “Playing in the Band,” “He’s Gone,” “Smokestack Lightning,” and “Dear Mr. Fantasy” through ”Hey Jude.” This particular performance follows the success of the band’s only #1 single “Touch of Grey” (1987).

The next release on September 8, Live in Washington, D.C. 7/12/89, is the band’s politically frowned upon show at RFK Stadium. This show happened just days after Boxboro’s with Live at Giants Stadium 6/17/91, out September 29. The RFK performance was considered one of the band’s more “euphoric” concerts from their later years and features the first “Dark Star Jam” since 1974 and guest keyboardist Bruce Hornsby, who often played with the band from 1990 through 1992.

Under the partnership, Coda will release more footage and material from the Grateful Dead archives, including exclusive complementary editorial and context surrounding the three concerts. This announcement comes after the band’s recent 50-anniversary reissue of their second live double album The Grateful Dead (Skulls & Roses), featuring various live shows recorded earlier in 1971.