Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Falls on Stage, Quickly Recovers

Guns N’ Roses are once again the talk of the town. The band recently went viral for their performance at the Glastonbury festival on June 24th after they received some criticism from a few UK media outlets due to their performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

A couple of notable outlets heavily criticized Axl Rose’s singing and the overall sound during the performance, with one writer going as far as labeling it “the worst Glasto headline set of all time.” Fans who watched the festival broadcast on the BBC also spoke up saying that the band had several sound issues. Guns N’ Roses’ representatives went on to answer, blaming the compromised sound mix by the BBC. In response, the band retaliated against the critics through a tweet, causing quite a stir on Twitter. “It would take a lot more hate than you,” the band said on Twitter, brushing away the reviews, calling out the writers.

Now, during their headline show in Hyde Park, London on June 30th, lead singer Rose once again went viral after he had an accidental mishap. While performing “Bad Obsession,” Rose took a sudden step backward, resulting in a momentary fall. As the singer made his way from the side of the stage toward the center, he unexpectedly lost his balance and fell. However, like the rockstar he is, he swiftly caught himself, gracefully using his hands to spin and regain his footing. With a smile on his face, he emerged from behind the stage monitors and seamlessly resumed singing the song. Following the incident, the 61-year-old humorously addressed the audience of over 60,000, making light of his awkward tumble.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but hopefully I’ve got all the slip and sliding out of the way,” he joked.

Despite the incident, the band delivered an impressive 28-song set. Fortunately, Rose wasn’t seriously injured, allowing the show to continue smoothly. The tour will proceed with upcoming performances in Frankfurt, Bern, and Rome within the next week.

Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2023 Dates

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania

Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary

Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB

Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 18: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 17: Atlanta Piedmont Park, GA

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 06: Indio Power Trip Festival, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 14: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC

(Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)