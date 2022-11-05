Guns N’ Roses Shares “2022 Version” of “November Rain”

Guns N’ Roses have shared a sweeping orchestral version of their 1991 hit “November Rain.” The “2022 Version” of the track is a taste of what’s to come on the “super deluxe” box set of Use Your Illusion I + II, set for release on Nov. 11.

“My mix of a fully orchestrated version of the Guns N’ Roses evergreen ‘November Rain’ appears on the just-announced 30th-anniversary reissue of Use Your Illusion,” Prog rocker Steven Wilson, who remixed the track, said in a statement.

He continued, “The new 2022 version is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time.”

Listen to the updated track below.

The super deluxe box set will feature 63 previously unreleased tracks as well as remastered versions of the original albums. Live versions of their hits will also be featured on the reissue such as “Welcome To The Jungle” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” The live recordings come from shows at New York’s Ritz Theatre on May 16, 1991, and in Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center on January 25, 1992.

Along with the box set, Slash recently teased “epic” new music from the group in the near future. He said at the time, “I wanna go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later. But other than that, we have stuff that we’ve still got to come out.”

The guitarist added, “So that’s gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next – I don’t know – over the next few months or something like that. So that’s basically it. We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that’ll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record.”

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)