New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From The Roots, Ayron Jones, Allison Russell, Animal Collective, and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 15 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 15 songs for you today.

1. Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Big Apple-born rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs released a new music video this week for the single, “Wolf,” which begins, I’m hungry like a wolf. I bleed like a wolf. The electronic-driven track showcases ethereal vocals, snare percussion, and dreamy tones that bring to life a heart-pumper. The song comes from the band’s album, Cool It Down, which is out now. Check it out below.

2. Tank and the Bangas

The New Orleans-based standout group Tank and the Bangas have released a new music video for their single, “Anxiety.” (Warning, flashing lights.) The song originally appeared on the band’s third studio album, Red Balloon, which is out now. It’s spastic and delightful.

3. Ayron Jones

Acclaimed rocker Ayron Jones released a new single, “Otherside.” The Seattle-born artist brings a different twist to the tune, which starts with a trap beat and blossoms into a falsetto-buoyed vocal over smashing guitars. Check out the new offering about what you can take with you when you die from the rising musician below.

4. The Roots

The Roots shared a new single from their forthcoming album, End Game. The new track, “Misunderstood,” features Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack. Check out the radio rip of the song below, which features the legendary DJ Funk Flex doing his thing. Black Thought spits fire and drummer Questlove holds down the beat.

5. Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile

The two Americana friends and collaborators released the new music video for their acclaimed single, “You’re Not Alone,” earlier this week. The new offering includes live footage and harmonies that might make your heart skip a beat.

6. Lucius

Brooklyn, New York-born four-piece band Lucius released their new single earlier this week. The song, “Muse,” features the multi-part harmonies that have helped to make the Americana band a fan favorite. Swelling voices and heart-piercing lyrics create a song that will bring a tear to your eye and inspire you to wipe it away.

7. Jack White

The legendary rocker and six-string player released a new live video for his single, “A Tip From You To Me,” which you can check out below. The Tim Burton of rock and roll plays acoustic over double bass and piano. The work is shot in typical nightmarish blue and white and White even sounds a bit like David Bowie on the song with a touch of White Stripes dashed in.

8. Cautious Clay

The songwriter and performer boasts one of the best singing voices today. And Cautious Clay released a few new live performance videos this week, including one for the acoustic song, “Puffer.” Check it out below. Save time for yourself to melt and be reborn.

9. Animal Collective

On Friday (November 4), the Baltimore, Maryland-born band Animal Collective shared the new song, “Crucible,” which is the first offering from the band’s original score for the upcoming A24 film, The Inspection, which is out November 18. The score includes original compositions by the band and features contributions from Indigo de Souza. Check out the pulsing Cathedral of a song below.

10. Aly & AJ

California-born sister duo Aly & AJ released the new studio single, “With Love From.” The new song explores the concept of aging. It also marks the first taste of the sisters’ forthcoming album of the same name, which is reportedly set to drop in Spring 2023. Check out the ’70s-inspired rock tune below.

11. Joss Stone

The acclaimed performer has released a new wintry video for her Christmas song, “What Christmas Means To Me.” The festival, horn-infused song showcases Stone’s bright charisma and the song is part of the already-released holiday album, Merry Christmas, Love. Enjoy the song below and let the holiday season begin.

12. Everclear

The acclaimed Portland, Oregon-born rock band released its latest single this week, “Year of the Tiger.” The band has also announced an upcoming co-headlining tour with Soul Asylum, slated to kick off on November 8. The politically-charged new single marks the first new song from the band since the release of their 2015 album, Black Is The New Black. Check it out below.

13. Billy Strings

One of the best guitar players in music shared a new single that he recorded with his father. That’s right, the new song, “John Deere Tractor,” comes to you from Billy Strings and his father Terry Barber as part of the duo’s forthcoming new LP, Me/And/Dad, which is set to drop November 18. Check out the acoustic-driven skillful offering below.

14. John Legend

John Legend has released a new bilingual version of his hit song, “Nervous,” with acclaimed Colombian-American chart-topping songwriter and performer Sebastian Yatra. The two are also set to perform Yatra’s No. 1 hit, “Tacones Rojos,” at the upcoming 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 17. Check out their stirring collaboration below.

15. Warren Dunes

The Pacific Northwest trio recently announced they will be releasing new holiday-themed songs every Friday for November and December. The band’s first offering is the rugged-yet-beautiful “Death By Snowflake,” which features Julia Massey’s sweet vocals, a knack for playing two keyboards, and brothers Jared and Dom Cortese holding down the rhythms with stalwart passion. Check it out below.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver