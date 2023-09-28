Gwen Stefani Opens Up About How Songwriting Changed Her Life: “This Is My Magic Power”

In a recent interview with People, Gwen Stefani revealed that she only wants to write songs that she can relate to. She also discussed how her husband, Blake Shelton, whom she met on the set of NBC’s The Voice, has positively impacted her life.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m never going to write anything that’s not just completely reflective of what’s going on in my life. Before I wrote my first song, I was this dyslexic girl who didn’t know how I fit in,” Stefani said, “Then I was like, ‘Oh, this is my magic power.’ I’m so honored that I got the gift to be able to write music, and I take it super seriously.”

[RELATED: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo]

“I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” Stefani said of her relationship with Shelton. “He’s changed my life … when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.'”

Stefani also opened up to the publication about raising children while working as a full-time musician. “I took Kingston on a world tour [when he was 9 months old],” Stefani revealed. “I would have to nurse him, then get onstage, come off, and he would twirl my ponytail. That’s when things got really hard for me emotionally. That time is so precious, and you don’t want to miss anything. When my kids were teenagers, I really wanted to make sure that I was home for them — and here we are.”

Later in the interview with People, the “Rich Girl” singer opened up about launching her beauty brand GXVE in 2016 following a divorce. “Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart. It was terrible, and there’s so many people out there that have gone through the same thing,” she explained. “When that happened, I had to literally start over again.

“It was a reset of my life,” Stefani continued. “There are so many people that are around my age that want to still feel pretty and feel good when they wake up in the morning. It gets harder. I think with makeup, it doesn’t matter what age you are. It gives you that confidence, that feeling of creativity.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT