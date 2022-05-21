Halsey Claps Back at Haters Who Say They Looks “Sick” in New TikTok: “LET ME LIVE”

Halsey has been through a lot lately.

The pop star, who prefers the pronoun “they,” recently talked about the latest in a series of ups and downs on a new TikTok.

Responding to haters who say they look “unhealthy,” Halsey said that they are sick. So maybe people should leave them alone.

Lately, Halsey has been very open about their health and the artist recently said how things had changed for them following their pregnancy and giving birth to their child, Ender, last year.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times,” said Halsey.

They added, “After seeing, like, 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease.”

And in a new TikTok, the pop star responded to recent criticism they’ve been hearing about their body.

Said some commentors: “Halsey u look sick,” and “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin,” and, “Looks unhealthy.”

Responded Halsey: “‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

In another previous social media post, Halsey explained a series of surgeries they’d been getting, which further shows they’re not well physically of late.

In that post on Instagram, Halsey wrote, “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited 🙂 🤍”

We wish Halsey all the best as they recover! And, if fans are reading this, let Halsey live!

Halsey Photo by David Brendan Hall