Halsey Taps Lindsey Buckingham for ‘SNL’ Performance

With host Kim Kardashian West looking on Saturday night (October 9), Halsey, who made her fourth appearance on the famed variety show Saturday Night Live, tapped legendary guitarist Lindsey Buckingham for a moving acoustic performance of her song “Darling.”

Buckingham, of course, is the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, who recently released his new album, Scream, and was in the news as part of a spat with Fleetwood Mac’s frontwoman, Stevie Nicks.

Watch the video for the “Darling” performance below.

For her other performance on the show, the Grammy-nominated Halsey performed her song “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God.” On hand for the segment was French filmmaker, Michel Gondry, who assisted with the creative direction.

Both songs are from the artist’s most recent LP, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Watch the performance below.