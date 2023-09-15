Halsey Teases Fifth Album: ‘Splitting Myself in Two’ to Give ‘Deepest Wounds’

Halsey has revealed that they’re in the process of making their fifth album, which is the first under a new Columbia Records deal.

In a cryptic Instagram post uploaded this week, Halsey wrote: “Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years.”

According to Billboard, Halsey hasn’t made any further statements about the album’s release date or track list.

The singer-songwriter signed a new record deal with Columbia Records in June after departing from their long-time label home of eight years, Capitol Records. The move to this new record label reunited the artist with the home of one of their biggest hits: “Closer” with The Chainsmokers which featured Halsey on co-lead vocals and hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks in 2016, Variety reported.

Recently, Halsey released a reworked version of “Lilith” appropriately titled “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem),” this time featuring Suga from K-pop group BTS for the new Diablo IV video game. She said about the collaborative effort to Billboard, “Collaborating with Suga on a project that revolves around our mutual admiration for dark mythology has been a longstanding dream of mine. ‘SUGA’s Interlude,’ our previous collaboration, while introspective, is pretty whimsical in tone. Together, we were able to infuse the anthem with intricate narratives that encompass a wider range of emotions I wouldn’t have been able to tell without him. He added a whole new perspective to the song. Plus, it was just honestly really cool to do something so badass with my friend.”

Halsey touched on the friendship with the BTS star back in May on an Instagram post. “I’ve shared a stage with my friend many times, but never alone and never like this,” Halsey wrote. “When the song ended all we could do was laugh because it was just a feeling of ‘woah that just happened?!'”

Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR