Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to Release Book About Band’s History

The history of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young is chronicled in the forthcoming book, CSN&Y: Love the One You’re With.

The book, available June 2023, follows the journey of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young from individual artists to joining forces to become the iconic folk group. CSN&Y: Love the One You’re With features 1,000 photos documented by award-winning photographer, Henry Diltz, who spent much time with the band members throughout their careers. The book chronicles the pre-band history, such as when Nash was part of The Hollies, Crosby was singing in The Byrds and Stills was part of Buffalo Springfield before they got together as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young in Laurel Canyon, California, in the late 1960s.

Nash penned the foreword of the book, which includes archived interviews with the band members, Diltz, fellow musicians, friends, and journalists, alongside a mix of famous photos and never-before-seen shots. Among the famous contributors are John Sebastian, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Judy Collins, the late Glenn Frey, Gene Clark, Grace Slick, and Arlo Guthrie.

“How grateful we are that the musical story of CSN&Y is being celebrated with this beautiful book, which showcases our visual history through Henry Diltz’s camera lens,” Nash says in a press statement.

This marks the first time Diltz’s photos of the band have been presented in a book format. “I have known these guys my entire life as a photographer, way before they even formed a group and so I have photographed them all separately and together for the past almost 60 years,” Diltz explains.

The book is named after the song of the same name written solely by Stills and released as the lead single off his self-titled debut solo album in 1970, with his bandmates providing background vocals. The song was a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been covered by several artists over the decades including the Isley Brothers and Bob Seger.

The book will be published in June 2023 via Genesis Publications.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns