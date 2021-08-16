Happy & Sad August 16th: A Musical Milestone of Multitudes

An historic date in modern musical history both great and tragic; connecting Blues, Folk, Soul, Rock & Roll, kings, queens, Madonna’s birthday, The Beatles, The Monkees and more

What is it about August 16th in modern musical history? So many momentous musical milestones, some happy, some tragic, fall on this date that it’s hard to ignore.



Astrologers would explain that it is the heart of Leo season, the sun sign which encourages action in the world. That action can be positive or negative, from the creation of great music and musicians, to mass destruction, such as the bombing of Hiroshima.



But first we begin with a milestone more positive and also current: The birthday of Madonna – often called the “Queen of Pop” – is today. Born in Bay City, Michigan in 1958, she’s 63. Madonna, Michael Jackson and Prince were all born in 1958.



Here is a song she wrote with the great Patrick Leonard, “Like A Prayer.”

Madonna, “Like A Prayer,” By Madonna & Patrick Leonard, 1989.

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock & Roll, died on this day of a drug overdose in 1977 at Graceland, his home, in Memphis.

Elvis with songwriting legends Mike Stoller & Jerry Leiber

at MGM Studios in Culver City, California. 1957.





Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died on this day in 2018 in Detroit.

Aretha Franklin, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Goffin & King & Wexler.

Live at the Kennedy Center Honors for Carole King. Carole’s reaction of pure joy is beautiful to behold.



Robert Johnson, the mythic King of the Delta Blues, died on this day in 1938 near Greenwood, Mississippi. It was said he died from drinking whiskey which had been poisoned by a jealous man. Now many contend that syphilis was the real culprit. He was 27, the inaugural member of the sorrowful 27 club of great musical artists who all died at this age.



According to legend, Robert Johnson’s last spoken words were, “I pray that my redeemer will take me from my grave and forgive me for my pact with the devil.”

Robert Johnson, “Kind Hearted Woman Blues” (1936)

Buddy Holly & The Crickets played their first live show on this date in 1957 at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.



Pete Best, original drummer for The Beatles, was fired on this day in 1962, replaced by a man called Ringo.

Peter, Paul & Mary released “If I Had A Hammer,” by Pete Seeger & Lee Hays, on this date, also in 1962. It was their first hit of many, going to #10 on the charts.

Peter, Paul & Mary, “If I Had A Hammer”

By Pete Seeger & Lee Hays

The Monkees released their first single, “Last Train to Clarksville” by Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart on this day in 1966. It went straight to #1 on the charts.





The Beatles began recording “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison on this date in 1968.

The Beatles, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”



The Jackson 5 played their first live show on this date in 1968, opening for Diana Ross at the Forum in L.A.



Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young performed live for the first time on this day in 1969 in Chicago, two days prior to performing at Woodstock.

Paul Simon wed Carrie Fisher (for whom he wrote many great songs, including “Hearts and Bones” and “Graceland”) on this day in 1983.