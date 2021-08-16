Willow Drops New Video, Announces Tour Dates With Billie Eilish

Pop-punk artist, Willow (aka Willow Smith), announced today that she will be touring in support of the world-famous songwriter, Billie Eilish. Highlight dates include February 3 in New Orleans, two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 18 and 19, and a gig in L.A. at The Forum on April 8.

Willow also released a new performance video of her track, “Lipstick,” from her recently released LP, lately I feel EVERYTHING. The remarkable album also features a number of big names including Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker.

Willow, whose parents are Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, is a songwriter, guitar player, and internationally know hair twirler. Her work has been streamed hundreds of millions of times.

Previously, the 20-year-old Willow released a new video for her single, “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” feat. Travis Barker. She performed it live recently on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

TOUR DATES

*Supporting Billie Eilish

Sept 17 – Life is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV

Feb 03 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*

Feb 05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

Feb 06 – Spectrum Music Center – Charlotte, NC*

Feb 08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*

Feb 09 – Capital One Arena – Washington D.C.*

Feb 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University of PA*

Feb 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY*

Feb 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*

Feb 15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC CANADA*

Feb 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON CANADA*

Feb 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*

Feb 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*

Feb 20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

Feb 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ*

April 08 – The Forum – Inglewood, CA*