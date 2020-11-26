Happy Thanksgiving Song, Part 3: “Thanksgiving Prayer” by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash

The Man in Black singing “Thanksgiving Prayer,” from the album Johnny Cash – Unsurpassed American Masters, written for him by Josef Anderson.



Thanksgiving Prayer

By Josef Anderson

We’ve come to the time in the season

When family and friends gather near

To offer a prayer of Thanksgiving

For blessings we’ve known through the year

To join hands and thank the creator

And now when Thanksgiving is due

This year when I count my blessings

I’m thanking the Lord He made you

This year when I count my blessings

I’m thanking the Lord He made you

I’m grateful for the laughter of children

The sun and the wind and the rain

The color of blue in your sweet eyes

The sight of a high “ballin” train

The moon rise over a prairie

Old love that you’ve made new

This year when I count my blessings

I’m thanking the Lord He made you

This year when I count my blessings

I’m thanking the Lord He made you

And when the time comes to be going

It won’t be in sorrow and tear

I’ll kiss you goodbye and I’ll go on my way

Grateful for all of the years

I thank for all that you gave me

For teaching me what love can do

Thanksgiving day for the rest of my life

I’m thanking the Lord He made you

Thanksgiving day for the rest of my life

I’m thanking the Lord He made you

© 1994 Josef Anderson