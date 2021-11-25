Listen to 15 Songs of Gratitude on Thanksgiving Day

As many gather around the table and reflect on what they’re grateful for once a year, some songs of love, family, friendship, unity, and the little things in life turn on a more gracious light year-round.

Dionne Warwick gathered friends Elton John, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder for her 1985 communal hit “That’s What Friends Are For,” penned by Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager, Queen spoke adoringly of relationships in “You’re My Best Friend” and the Andrew Gold’s Golden Girls theme song all covered the spirit of friendship. Even The Beastie Boys were feeling thankful on their 1992 Check Your Head track “Gratitude,” while Louis Armstrong held a deep admiration for the earth and unity in his 1967 classic “What a Wonderful World,” written by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss.

Here are 15 songs that can help spark a greater sense of gratitude and encourage some musical moments of gratefulness for the big things, the little things, and everything in between long after Thanksgiving.

“Thank you” / Led Zeppelin

“What a Wonderful World” / Louis Armstrong

“That’s What Friends Are For” / Dionne Warwick

“In My Life” / The Beatles

“Your Song” / Elton John

“Thank You Friends” / Big Star

“Day”/ The Kinks

“Gratitude” / The Beastie Boys

“Blessings” / Chance the Rapper

“A Moment Like This” / Kelly Clarkson

“Kind and Generous” / Natalie Merchant

“You’re My Best Friend” / Queen

“Thank You For Being a Friend” (Theme Song of The Golden Girls) / Andrew Bird

“Wind Beneath My Wings” / Bette Midler

“Beautiful Day” / U2