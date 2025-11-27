Hard Rock, Soft Songs: 4 Killer Slow Ones by the Heaviest Bands of the 70s

We tend to think of the 80s as the era when the power ballad flourished. In truth, the idea of a band that usually played hard rock slowing things down and delivering some emotional lyrics actually took root in the 70s.

These four bands all made their reputations on their ability to bring the thunder. But, with these songs, they also showed their sensitive sides to the surprise and delight of their fans.

“The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin (1973)

You probably thought we were going to pick “Stairway To Heaven” to represent Led Zeppelin on this list, right? But that song works up quite a heavy racket before it’s all done. Instead, we’re going with this beauty from Houses Of The Holy in 1973. Except for a few guitar crashes, it mostly remains on the softer side of things. Jimmy Page wrote it because of some criticism from George Harrison, who doubted that Led Zep could write any ballads. Page even had some fun with Harrison, using some chord changes that recalled The Beatles’ track “Something”, which was written by George. “The Rain Song” displays Page’s way with a melody while also allowing Robert Plant to croon instead of belt for a change.

“Dream On” by Aerosmith

“Dream On” took a long, strange trip to the Top 10. Aerosmith released it on their debut album in 1973. As their popularity grew, their record company kept going back to it and giving it more chances. A radio edit finally paid off when it peaked on the charts in 1976. Steven Tyler wrote the music for the track when he was a teenager, influenced by his father’s love of classical music. Eventually, he brought it to Aerosmith. The song gave him a wonderful showcase for his incredible vocal range. Joe Perry also had plenty of room to shine with his mystical guitar fills.

“Shooting Star” by Bad Company

How fitting that Bad Company showed up on a list with Led Zep. After all, the British rockers recorded for Zeppelin’s vanity record label during their 70s heyday. For the most part, Bad Company trafficked in smoky grooves and crunching guitars. And, to some extent, those qualities are still on display on “Shooting Star”. But the song also allows for some sharp storytelling from Paul Rodgers, who wrote the song and provides the earthy lead vocals. Rogers took inspiration from the deaths of rock stars at young ages. “Shooting Star” acts as both a fond tribute and a cautionary tale.

“Beth” by Kiss

Peter Criss started writing “Beth” while he was still in his band, Chelsea, with Stan Penridge. Later, when Kiss was making the album Destroyer, he brought it to them. Bob Ezrin, who produced the album, also nabbed a writing credit for making some adjustments. Kiss had been making commercial progress with recent songs prior to this track’s release. But those tracks didn’t veer far from their hard-rocking image. “Beth” benefitted greatly from Ezrin’s expertise on songs like these, as he’d worked similar magic on slow ones for Alice Cooper. Criss also deserves credit. His vocals might be on the croaky side, but they convey the genuine tenderness the narrator feels for the title character.

