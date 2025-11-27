Every Performance, Balloon, and Float at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

Thanksgiving Day is finally here! Nothing makes it feel more like the holiday than waking up and turning on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Now in its 99th year, the parade marches 2.5 miles through the heart of New York City. It eventually comes to an end at Macy’s in Herald Square.
Whether viewers are watching in New York or tuning in on TV, they can look forward to a stacked lineup. Twenty-eight performers, 34 balloons, four balloonicles (vehicle-powered balloons), and 28 floats are on tap to appear.
Keep reading for a full list of performers, balloons, balloonicles, and floats you can expect to see this year.
Performancers
Busta Rhymes
Calum Scott
Christopher Jackson
Ciara
Colbie Callait
Cynthia Erivo
Darlene Love
Debbie Gibson
Drew Baldridge
EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from K-Pop Demon Hunters
Foreigner
Gavin DeGraw
Jewel
Kool & the Gang
Lainey Wilson
Lauren Spencer Smith
Lil Jon
Luísa Sonza
Matteo Bocelli
Meg Donnelly
Mickey Guyton
Mr. Fantasy
Roman Mejia
Russell Dickerson
Shaggy
Taylor Momsen
Teyana Taylor
Tiler Peck
Balloons (New)
Buzz Lightyear
Derpy Tiger from K-Pop Demon Hunters
Mario
PAC-MAN
Shrek’s Onion Carriage
Ballons (Returning)
Acorn
Beagle Scout Snoopy
Blue & White Macy’s Stars
Bluey
Candy Cane
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid
Disney’s Minnie Mouse
Dora
Gabby & Pandy Paws
Goku
Goldbear
Green Stars
Ice Crystals
Macy’s Stars
Marshall from PAW Patrol
Monkey D. Luffy
Noorah
Pikachu & Eevee
The Pillsbury Doughboy
Poinsettia Ornaments
Pumpkins
Red “Believe” Stars
Red Macy’s Star
Smokey Bear
Soccer Ball
Spider-Man
SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary
Stuart the Minion
Yellow Stars
Balloonicles
Cheese of A Wimpy Kid
Frost Pips
Happy Hippo Triple Stack
Sussie & Flowerpot from K-Pop Demon Hunters
Floats (New)
Brick-tastic Winter Mountain
The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator
Friends-giving in POPCITY
The Land of Ice & Wonder
The Littlest Float
Master Chocolatier Ballroom
Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things
Floats (Returning)
1-2-3 Sesame Street
Big Turkey Spectacular
Birds of a Feather Stream Together
Camp Snoopy
Candy Cosmos
Colossal Wave of Wonder
Deck the Halls
Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest
Fantasy Chocolate Factory
Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party
Harvest in the Valley
Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
Jolly Polly Pirate Ship
Magic Meets the Seas
Palace of Sweets
Pasta Knight
PINelope
Santa’s Sleigh
Tom Turkey
Wondrous World of Wildlife
World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air NBC and Peacock Thursday, Nov. 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. across all time zones.
