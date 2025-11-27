Every Performance, Balloon, and Float at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

Thanksgiving Day is finally here! Nothing makes it feel more like the holiday than waking up and turning on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now in its 99th year, the parade marches 2.5 miles through the heart of New York City. It eventually comes to an end at Macy’s in Herald Square.

Whether viewers are watching in New York or tuning in on TV, they can look forward to a stacked lineup. Twenty-eight performers, 34 balloons, four balloonicles (vehicle-powered balloons), and 28 floats are on tap to appear.

Keep reading for a full list of performers, balloons, balloonicles, and floats you can expect to see this year.

Performancers

Busta Rhymes

Calum Scott

Christopher Jackson

Ciara

Colbie Callait

Cynthia Erivo

Darlene Love

Debbie Gibson

Drew Baldridge

EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from K-Pop Demon Hunters

Foreigner

Gavin DeGraw

Jewel

Kool & the Gang

Lainey Wilson

Lauren Spencer Smith

Lil Jon

Luísa Sonza

Matteo Bocelli

Meg Donnelly

Mickey Guyton

Mr. Fantasy

Roman Mejia

Russell Dickerson

Shaggy

Taylor Momsen

Teyana Taylor

Tiler Peck

Balloons (New)

Buzz Lightyear

Derpy Tiger from K-Pop Demon Hunters

Mario

PAC-MAN

Shrek’s Onion Carriage

Ballons (Returning)

Acorn

Beagle Scout Snoopy

Blue & White Macy’s Stars

Bluey

Candy Cane

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

Disney’s Minnie Mouse

Dora

Gabby & Pandy Paws

Goku

Goldbear

Green Stars

Ice Crystals

Macy’s Stars

Marshall from PAW Patrol

Monkey D. Luffy

Noorah

Pikachu & Eevee

The Pillsbury Doughboy

Poinsettia Ornaments

Pumpkins

Red “Believe” Stars

Red Macy’s Star

Smokey Bear

Soccer Ball

Spider-Man

SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary

Stuart the Minion

Yellow Stars

Balloonicles

Cheese of A Wimpy Kid

Frost Pips

Happy Hippo Triple Stack

Sussie & Flowerpot from K-Pop Demon Hunters

Floats (New)

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator

Friends-giving in POPCITY

The Land of Ice & Wonder

The Littlest Float

Master Chocolatier Ballroom

Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things

Floats (Returning)

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Camp Snoopy

Candy Cosmos

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Jolly Polly Pirate Ship

Magic Meets the Seas

Palace of Sweets

Pasta Knight

PINelope

Santa’s Sleigh

Tom Turkey

Wondrous World of Wildlife

World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air NBC and Peacock Thursday, Nov. 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. across all time zones.