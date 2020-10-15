Rich Robinson’s guitar tone is immediately identifiable as the musical voice of The Black Crowes and his current band Magpie Salute. Gretsch Guitars are a key component in that sound and today the manufacturer announces the release of a new model designed in collaboration with the guitarist.

The all-new Gretsch G6136T Rich Robinson Signature Magpie with Bisgby® guitar is a stylish and beautifully colored Raven’s Breast Blue gloss lacquer finish, modeled after the Gretsch Falcon. It also features a silver pickguard adorned with Magpie logo, silver sparkle body and neck binding and nickel hardware.

Gretsch G6136T-RR Rich Robinson Signature Falcon

According to Gretsch, the hollow body is constructed of a highly resonant 3-ply maple body with solid spruce top and 1959-style trestle bracing with a spruce block under the bridge, and oversized F-holes for explosive sonic projection and maximum feedback control. A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and mother of pearl Neo-Classic™ inlays tops off a maple neck for playability as impressive as its style.

Pickups include a TV Jones® Classic humbucking bridge pickup for “pristine highs and stout lows with balanced harmonics,” while a Broad’Tron™ BT65 neck pickup drives the guitar’s unique voice with a “robust and punchy midrange and an uncommonly smooth high-end.” The control layout— separate bridge and neck volume knobs, three-way position toggle switch, master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit—allows for infinite tonal variations.

Other premium features include Grover® Imperial™ tuning machines, amber jeweled G-arrow control knobs, bone nut, Adjusto-Matic™ bridge with pinned ebony base and string-thru Bigsby® B6 tailpiece. A hardshell case is also included.

Street price: $3799.99