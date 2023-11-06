3 Hypothetical Harry Styles Collaborations We’d Love to Hear

Since he first launched a solo career in 2016, former One Direction member Harry Styles has proven himself to be an artist of his own. As his creative achievements and commercial success have grown over the years, his talents have earned the attention of many other musical talents. Before the age of 30, Styles collaborated with some of modern music’s most respected acts, including Stevie Nicks and Shania Twain.

Although the English-born singer/songwriter has already traded vocals with a range of superstars, there are still a few duets we’re hoping come to fruition. Here are three Harry Styles collaborations that we think would win the hearts of music lovers worldwide:

1. Elton John

In recent years, Styles has strayed from following fashion trends or rock and roll stereotypes. Instead, he’s embraced bold colors and patterns, sequins, and androgynous clothing styles that better represent his personality. The evolution of his fashion and musical sound closely follows the trajectory of Elton John, whom Styles has directly cited as a creative influence. In a 2022 interview, John said he “would love to work with Harry,” so it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before this dream duet becomes a reality.

2. Taylor Swift

When Styles was still topping the charts as one-fifth of the British boy band One Direction, he was romantically linked to fellow pop superstar Taylor Swift. The relationship—and its seemingly rocky end—likely inspired multiple tracks from Swift’s crossover hit album 1989. A decade later, Swift and Styles seem on friendly terms, leaving many fans eager to see the pair come together musically. Rumors of Styles appearing as a special guest on Swift’s re-recording of 1989, released in October 2023, sadly didn’t materialize. But we’re not giving up hope that the two talents will finally come together for a song, appeasing years of pleas from fans.

3. Paul McCartney

If you listen to tracks from Styles’ most recent album, Harry’s House, it’s easy to hear Paul McCartney‘s influence vocally and in songwriting style. McCartney is another legendary artist Styles has repeatedly credited as an inspiration and someone he looked to for guidance when moving from a band member to a solo artist. Now that Styles has honed in on his own creative vision, he could comfortably share space sonically with McCartney without being overshadowed.

Photo by Hanna Moon, Courtesy of Columbia Records