5 of the Best Harry Styles Duets

Harry Styles has always given credit where credit is due. He loves his fellow musicians and makes a note of heralding them where he can. Sometimes that is in the form of covers and other times it’s in the form of duets.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 8 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Styles Covered]

Styles has had many duet partners over the years. Everyone from Shania Twain to Stormzy has graced the stage with the “Adore You” singer. Revisit five of his best duet performances, below.

1. “You’re Still the One” with Shania Twain

Styles has expressed his love for Shania Twain on more than one occasion throughout his tenure in the music industry. He took his admiration to the next level during his headlining Coachella set when he brought the country queen out onto the stage.

The buzziest duet between the pair was, understandably, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” But, their second duet of the night was arguably more emotional and full circle for Styles. The former boy bander has cited “You’re Still the One” as one of his favorite songs of all time. You can see him hardly keep his tears at bay as Twain starts up the first verse: Looks like we made it…

[RELATED: 4 of Harry Styles’ Favorite Songs]

2. “Leather and Lace” with Stevie Nicks

Another leading lady in Styles’ repertoire of influences is Stevie Nicks. He joined forces with the Fleetwood Mac songstress for a cover of “Leather and Lace” at one of his first solo shows in Los Angeles. Nicks originally performed the duet with Don Henley in 1981. Styles gives an enticing enough performance to put the revamped duet in league with the original.

3. “Endless Love” with James Corden

Okay, so this isn’t an official duet, but we couldn’t let the moment pass without talking about it. Styles joined James Corden for his name-making Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show. In addition to singing through Styles’ solo catalog, they also took “Endless Love” for a spin. Corden amusingly takes on Diana Ross’ part while Styles plays a convincing Lionel Richie.

4. “You’re Still the One” with Kacey Musgraves

As even more of a testament to Styles’ love for “You’re Still the One,” he has also covered the ballad with Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves served as Styles’ tour opener in 2018. During a show at Madison Square Garden, the pair decided to cover the Twain hit – much to the crowd’s appeasement.

5. “Vossi Bop” with Stormzy

In 2019, Styles brought U.K. rapper Stormzy out on stage for a rendition of the latter’s “Vossi Bop.” We’re still counting it as a duet, even though Styles does little more than throw an ad-lib in there every now and then. It is Styles’ vast musical taste that makes this performance noteworthy. Few people would bet on Styles bringing out a rapper at his show.

(Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)