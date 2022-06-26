Hayley Kiyoko Goes “Deep In The Woods” on New Single

In anticipation of her sophomore album, PANORAMA, due out July 29, pop star Hayley Kiyoko has released her latest single, “Deep Into the Woods.”

“‘Deep in the Woods’ is a song that captures the feeling of instant connection, as if you’ve known someone forever even though you’ve only just met,” says Hayley. “It feels as if your entire being is haunted by their presence wherever you go. It’s that instantaneous moment of knowing you are willing to do anything to be with the one you love.”

Divin’ deep in the woods / Plant my feet where you stood / I get lost in your mind / It’s exciting / Shivers come up the stairs / Hold ’em too, you’re not scared / Promise you I’ll be there / Come and find me, she sings in the chorus.

The latest offering is a follow-up to the lead single “For The Girls,” and subsequently released tracks, “Chance” and “Found My Friends.” Accompanying the new single is a music video that finds Kiyoko wandering the enchanted woods in an effort to be close to her crush. Check out the new video below.

In addition, Kiyoko will celebrate her upcoming album by joining Lauv on his All 4 Nothing Tour, kicking off August 11 at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, making stops at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom (August 26 and 27) and Los Angeles’ famed Greek Theatre (September 9).

The new song is available for pre-order now HERE.

HAYLEY KIYOKO ON TOUR 2022

AUGUST

11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

12 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

13 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook

15 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

16 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

21 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON (Rockstar Energy Drink Stage at Smale Park)

23 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

26 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

27 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

30 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

31 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

SEPTEMBER

1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

4 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

7 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater

9 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

11 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

15 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley

17 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

20 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater