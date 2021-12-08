Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent Removed from Olivia Rodrigo Grammy Nom

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent (Annie Clark), initially received a 2022 Grammy nomination as co-writers on Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour, but after careful evaluation the Recording Academy rescinded the three additional nominations, labeling them as a “crediting error.”

In July, Swift, Antonoff, and St. Vincent were given writing credits when Rodrigo said that Swift’s song “Cruel Winter” influenced her hit song. Antonoff and St. Vincent also contributed to the track. Swift and Antonoff were also nominated for Album of the Year for Swift’s 2020 album Evermore.

“Deja Vu” is categorized as an interpolation, where certain elements were referenced or recreated in the studio for the track, so the additional writers do not qualify for nomination, according to the rules of the Academy.

“Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff, and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track, ‘Deja Vu’,” said the Recording Academy in a statement. “In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the Album of the Year category for ‘Sour.'”

Sour track “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” also interpolates Swift’s Reputation track “New Year’s Day,” which was co-written by Swift and Antonoff.

In an earlier interview, Rodrigo said that it was disappointing to see any discrediting of her songs because of their influence.

“At the end of the day I’m just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter,” said Rodrigo. “All music is inspired by each other. Obviously, I write all of my lyrics from my heart and my life first.”

