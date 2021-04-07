Hollywood Undead Announce Latest Virtual House Party Event: Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged

Los Angeles party legends Hollywood Undead are back at it again with the announcement of their latest livestream event, Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged. Following the triumphant Hollywood Undead House Party hosted last December, the spring event will hit Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m. PDT and will be available on video-on-demand for 72 hours.

From the group’s formation in 2005 to their recent 2020 venture into the digital content curation space, Hollywood Undead has always been dedicated to producing memorable performances for their fans in whatever form available. Undead Unhinged promises their typical rousing concert experience, but in a more intimate setting where fans from all over the world can join in and experience an unforgettable set of hits, deep cuts, special guests and never-before-performed tracks.

“This live stream is definitely a great opportunity to put yourself out there, to let the fans know that you still want this shit,” Dylan Alvarez (also known as Funny Man) said in the YouTube promotional video.

“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” adds Charlie Scene. “It’s exciting to take some songs you wrote years ago and play them a new way. As soon as I heard the first note, I knew it was going to be special.”

Produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, early bird tickets for Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged are now on sale. They are available alongside a variety of packages ranging from standard tickets to bundles with stream exclusive T-shirts, hoodies, autographed posters and a limited number of virtual meet & greet packages (accompanied by a keepsake video).

The group’s latest 2020 releases include their sixth studio album, New Empire, Vol. 1 and its follow-up and most recent release, New Empire, Vol. 2. Coming up before the popularity of playlist-hopping, Hollywood Undead defied stylistic boundaries from day one, selling out tours with their genre-fusing style and immersive concert experiences— which is something they can’t wait to get back to.

“I love playing music. I love our fans. I love being able to do what we get to do. It’s a huge blessing,” vocalist George “Johnny 3 Tears” shared.

Purchase tickets and bundles with Early Bird prices here and watch the official Hollywood Undead: Undead Unhinged trailer below.

Photo by Cameron Nunez





