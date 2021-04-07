Tom Morello, Yola & More Join ‘Set Break’ Livestream For Mental Health Awareness

The ongoing pandemic has taken its toll on many industries across the globe. The music scene, particularly the live market, has been left practically in ruins, with countless venues closing shop for good. Furthermore, the implications for mental health have been devastating, not only for the general public but musicians whose entire way of living depends on concerts.

With the upcoming “Set Break” fundraising live stream event, a first for The Relix Channel exclusively on Twitch, hosted by Backline, there seems to be a glimmer of hope —or at least a reprieve from daily headlines. The free event is slated for this Saturday (April 10) at 2 p.m. EST and will feature not only a slew of musical performances but house various wellness experiences, including from Wanderlust, Breathwrk, The Big Quiet, and Meditation Studio by Muse.

The newly-announced wave of performers are Old Dominion, Wyclef Jean and Jerry Wonda (of The Fugees), Bailey Bryan, Fruition’s Mimi Naja, Phoffman of Greensky Bluegrass, Souleye, and Vacationer’s Kenny Vasoli. Special appearances will be made by Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Lily Cornell Silver (daughter of the late Chris Cornell), Khruangbin frontwoman Laura Leezy, photographer Danny Clinch, and YOLA.

“Set Break will demonstrate the music industry’s resilience, more than a year after the pandemic devastated our livelihoods,” Hilary Gleason, Backline’s Executive Director, says in a press statement. “Backline has provided a safe place to land for industry workers during this time, and the event will bring together fans, artists, and organizations who all believe in the cause and want to create a safer and more supported environment for music to thrive.”

The latest batch of performers join previously-revealed artists Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Dawes, Black Pumas, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Ben Folds, Oteil Burbridge, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, K. Flay, Galactic, American Authors, Larkin Poe, Deer Tick, and DJ Millie.

Find out more information about “Set Break” here.