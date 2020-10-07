Brother Elsey Completes A Writing Task From A Fan With “Honey”

The Stablein Boys—Brady (lead vocals/guitar), Jack (guitar/background vocals) and Beau (bass/background vocals)—continue to ascend along an upward trajectory to success as Brother Elsey with their soulful new single “Honey.”

“‘Honey’ is a song that came from a writing prompt by a fan,” says Brady Stablein. “I like to pose a question 5 people what I should write about, and honey was an idea that caught my eye right away. Honey can be sexy and sweet and messy as hell and I like the idea of drowning in it. We wanted to expand on the comparison of honey versus a toxic relationship of sorts. Something that’s sweet but dangerous.”

The song, which was co-written and produced by manager Jay Emmons (The Glorious Sons) and John-Angus MacDonald (The Trews), finds the trio moving into sonic territory that hues closer towards the sound of modern soul pop than its meatier, beatier predecessor “Fast Car.” It’s a shift Brady hopes gives listeners a keen inkling of the band’s versatility as musicians and performers.

“We started the process of this song in Hamilton, ON at River 16 Studios and finished it up at a studio called Social Recording Company in Adrian, MI. We were sitting on the hook for a while and expanded on that in the studio in Hamilton. We went a few different directions with production for this one, but landed on its current iteration while working in MI. We write at our best when we are together in a hot and sweaty rehearsal space with maybe a few too many pulls from the bottle, preferably some good tequila.”

For Brother Elsey, it is also important for them to know that those who listen to “Honey” will recognize the message the Stabelins are looking to convey, both in the song and its tempestuous music video. Click here to watch it.

“The song exists in the duality of love and hate, and how similar they both are,” Brady tells American Songwriter. “How easy it is to get pulled in the place where they both meet and fall victim to the facade of the sweet side of it all.”



Brother Elsey are planning for subsequent singles to continue releasing into 2021. Find them online at Facebook / Instagram / Spotify for more on this exciting new power trio.