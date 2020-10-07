The ASCAP Christian Music Awards kick off today and announce Matthew West as the recipient of two of its top honors. West takes home the Songwriter of the Year award for the songs “Nobody” and “The God Who Stays,” marking his third time winning the award. Additionally, the song “Nobody,” performed by Casting Crowns feat. Matthew West received the award for Christian Song of the Year.

West was previously named ASCAP Christian Songwriter-Artist of the Year in 2013, 2015 and 2016. He is expected to perform the song and accept the award in exclusive videos to be shared on all @ASCAP social media platforms.

Matthew West (Photo credit: David McClister)

The ASCAP Christian Music Awards honors songwriters, artist and publishers and will run for the next two days, with multiple category winner announced. Fans, friends and the Christian music community can view the award speeches across ASCAP’s social media platforms.

Capitol CMG Publishing accepted ASCAP Christian Music Publisher of the Year for the 18th consecutive year for songs including “Reason,” “Holy Water,” “Almost Home” and “Build My Life.” ASCAP will share a video from Capitol CMG Co-President Brad O’Donnell and his team accepting the award.

The full list can be seen here.

In a prepared statement, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams introduced the social media event with a special video message, saying, “Your music, especially this year, is a beacon. A light in the darkness. It lifts our spirits and unites us…What we do together – harnessing what’s in our hearts and souls to create art that can transform lives – holds great power.”