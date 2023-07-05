Hong Kong-Born Singer/Songwriter, Coco Lee, Dies at 48

Coco Lee, an acclaimed singer, and songwriter from Hong Kong, tragically took her own life at the age of 48, according to a statement made by her siblings on Wednesday. Over the past few years, Lee had reportedly been battling depression, with her condition significantly worsening in recent months, as stated by her elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her. On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July 2023.”

Lee made a suicide attempt at her residence over the weekend and was subsequently taken to a hospital where she remained in a coma. Expressing their heartfelt sentiments, Lee’s sisters expressed a desire for everyone to remember and cherish not only Lee’s absence but also her radiant smile. They further mentioned that they had recently commemorated the 30th anniversary of her singing career, highlighting her pioneering efforts in introducing Chinese singers to the global music landscape, thereby expanding the horizons of the entire industry.

“Finally, we would like to thank the medical staff again for their dedication to care throughout the whole process. At the same time, we hope that everyone will not only miss CoCo, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue CoCo’s wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness,” they continued.

“Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!”

Originally from Hong Kong, Lee relocated to the United States at a young age, attending middle and high school there. She achieved remarkable success in Asia as a prominent pop singer during the 1990s and 2000s, renowned for her exceptional vocal abilities and captivating live shows.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images