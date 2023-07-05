4 Songs You Didn’t Know Idris Elba Wrote for Other Artists

By the early 2000s, British actor, DJ, producer, and songwriter Idris Elba already began slipping into music. In between TV and film roles, including his breakout role on the HBO crime drama The Wire, Elba released his four-song EP, Big Man, in 2006 and then co-produced and performed the intro of Jay-Z‘s 2007 album, American Gangster, inspired by the film of the same name, which he also starred in.

Videos by American Songwriter

Elba continued releasing new music, including his 2009 follow-up EP, Kings Among Kings, while starring in several films, including Guy Ritchie’s RocknRolla and the thriller Obsessed, also starring Beyoncé, before landing his ongoing role as special crimes detective, Luther, on BBC.

In 2011, Elba directed and performed in the Mumford & Sons‘ video for “Lover of the Light” and opened for Madonna on her Rebel Heart Tour in 2014. Several years later, he also appeared on Taylor Swift’s Lover track “London Boy,” then remixed Paul McCartney‘s song “Long Tail Winter Bird” from his 2021 McCartney III Imagined project.

Throughout his dynamic career, Elba has also written a number of songs outside of his own releases.

Here’s a look at four songs Elba co-wrote for other artists.

1. “Step Into the Shadows,” Mr Hudson (2014)

Written by Idris Elba, Benjamin Hudson Mcildowie (Mr Hudson), Ryuichi Sakamoto

By the late 2000s through 2020s British musician and producer Mr Hudson was producing and writing with Kanye West, Jay-Z, Duran Duran, and Paloma Faith, among other artists, including John Legend‘s Grammy-winning 2020 album Bigger Love. All along, Hudson was also releasing his own albums, from his 2007 debut, A Tale of Two Cities, through When the Machine Stops in 2019.

In 2014, Hudson also co-produced and was featured on Elba’s Idris Elba presents Mi Mandela, a spin-off album the actor released following his role as the late South African leader Nelson Mandela in Long Walk To Freedom. That same year, Elba returned the favor and co-wrote a song for Hudson, “Step Into the Shadows.”

She said step into the shadow, come out of the light

She offered me her cigarette

I said nah babe you’re alright

She said step into my shadow, I don’t bark but I bite

She said she’s feeling thirsty

She needs something tonight

So step into the shadow

Now I can’t take my eyes of her lips blood red, redder than red

Eyes like moons

Carry me away from here

2. “Shutdown,” Skepta (2016)

Written by Idris Elba, Skepta, Daniel Mukungu

British rapper Skepta’s fourth album, Konnichiwa, featured the hit singles “That’s Not Me” and “Shutdown.” The latter track was co-written by Elba and the album, which also features a song co-written and co-produced by Pharrell Williams, picked up a Mercury Prize for Album of the Year.

Yeah, take time if a man wanna try me, no time

Usain Bolt when I run up on stage

I pick up the mic and it’s reload time

Don’t know your songs but they know mine

That’s why I got gigs just like Joe Grind

After the show I be rolling mine

Don’t care bout the no smoking sign

They try to steal my vision

This ain’t a culture, it’s my religion

God knows I don’t wanna go prison

3. “Confidential,” D’Banj (2015)

Written by Idris Elba, D’Banj, Shadow Boxxer

Nigerian singer and rapper D’banj celebrated his 10th anniversary in music with the EP I’m D’banj: An Epic Journey. Elba (as DRIIS) co-wrote the single “Confidential” on the release, and is also featured on the track, singing in Pidgin English along with rapper Shadow Boxxer.

Rolling in my Bentley

Chilling with my kokolet

Yes I got my team

Confidential

I’ll take you to the right spot

Dancing on your g-spot

Yes we’re gonna do it in my suite

Presidential

4. “Dance Off,” Macklemore and Ryan Lewis (2016)

Written by Idris Elba, Ben Haggerty, Ryan Lewis, Joshua Karp, Brandon Anderson, Josh Dobson, Sam Wishkoski, Tyler “XP” Andrews

Featured on the second hip-hop album by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, “Dance Off” features dialogue by Elba and additional vocals by Anderson .Paak. Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Leon Bridges. KRS-One, DJ Premier, and more are also featured collaborators on the album.

I challenge you to a dance off

Hands off, no trash talk, no back walk

On the black top, just me, you, that’s all

No cat calls, no tag teams, no mascots

Right now, dance off

Get down the floor

Get down the, get down the floor, go

Get down the floor, do it

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic