4 Songs You Didn’t Know Idris Elba Wrote for Other Artists

By the early 2000s, British actor, DJ, producer, and songwriter Idris Elba already began slipping into music. In between TV and film roles, including his breakout role on the HBO crime drama The Wire, Elba released his four-song EP, Big Man, in 2006 and then co-produced and performed the intro of Jay-Z‘s 2007 album, American Gangster, inspired by the film of the same name, which he also starred in.
Elba continued releasing new music, including his 2009 follow-up EP, Kings Among Kings, while starring in several films, including Guy Ritchie’s RocknRolla and the thriller Obsessed, also starring Beyoncé, before landing his ongoing role as special crimes detective, Luther, on BBC.
In 2011, Elba directed and performed in the Mumford & Sons‘ video for “Lover of the Light” and opened for Madonna on her Rebel Heart Tour in 2014. Several years later, he also appeared on Taylor Swift’s Lover track “London Boy,” then remixed Paul McCartney‘s song “Long Tail Winter Bird” from his 2021 McCartney III Imagined project.
Throughout his dynamic career, Elba has also written a number of songs outside of his own releases.
Here’s a look at four songs Elba co-wrote for other artists.
1. “Step Into the Shadows,” Mr Hudson (2014)
Written by Idris Elba, Benjamin Hudson Mcildowie (Mr Hudson), Ryuichi Sakamoto
By the late 2000s through 2020s British musician and producer Mr Hudson was producing and writing with Kanye West, Jay-Z, Duran Duran, and Paloma Faith, among other artists, including John Legend‘s Grammy-winning 2020 album Bigger Love. All along, Hudson was also releasing his own albums, from his 2007 debut, A Tale of Two Cities, through When the Machine Stops in 2019.
In 2014, Hudson also co-produced and was featured on Elba’s Idris Elba presents Mi Mandela, a spin-off album the actor released following his role as the late South African leader Nelson Mandela in Long Walk To Freedom. That same year, Elba returned the favor and co-wrote a song for Hudson, “Step Into the Shadows.”
She said step into the shadow, come out of the light
She offered me her cigarette
I said nah babe you’re alright
She said step into my shadow, I don’t bark but I bite
She said she’s feeling thirsty
She needs something tonight
So step into the shadow
Now I can’t take my eyes of her lips blood red, redder than red
Eyes like moons
Carry me away from here
2. “Shutdown,” Skepta (2016)
Written by Idris Elba, Skepta, Daniel Mukungu
British rapper Skepta’s fourth album, Konnichiwa, featured the hit singles “That’s Not Me” and “Shutdown.” The latter track was co-written by Elba and the album, which also features a song co-written and co-produced by Pharrell Williams, picked up a Mercury Prize for Album of the Year.
Yeah, take time if a man wanna try me, no time
Usain Bolt when I run up on stage
I pick up the mic and it’s reload time
Don’t know your songs but they know mine
That’s why I got gigs just like Joe Grind
After the show I be rolling mine
Don’t care bout the no smoking sign
They try to steal my vision
This ain’t a culture, it’s my religion
God knows I don’t wanna go prison
3. “Confidential,” D’Banj (2015)
Written by Idris Elba, D’Banj, Shadow Boxxer
Nigerian singer and rapper D’banj celebrated his 10th anniversary in music with the EP I’m D’banj: An Epic Journey. Elba (as DRIIS) co-wrote the single “Confidential” on the release, and is also featured on the track, singing in Pidgin English along with rapper Shadow Boxxer.
Rolling in my Bentley
Chilling with my kokolet
Yes I got my team
Confidential
I’ll take you to the right spot
Dancing on your g-spot
Yes we’re gonna do it in my suite
Presidential
4. “Dance Off,” Macklemore and Ryan Lewis (2016)
Written by Idris Elba, Ben Haggerty, Ryan Lewis, Joshua Karp, Brandon Anderson, Josh Dobson, Sam Wishkoski, Tyler “XP” Andrews
Featured on the second hip-hop album by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, “Dance Off” features dialogue by Elba and additional vocals by Anderson .Paak. Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Leon Bridges. KRS-One, DJ Premier, and more are also featured collaborators on the album.
I challenge you to a dance off
Hands off, no trash talk, no back walk
On the black top, just me, you, that’s all
No cat calls, no tag teams, no mascots
Right now, dance off
Get down the floor
Get down the, get down the floor, go
Get down the floor, do it
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic