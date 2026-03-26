How a 1977 Linda Ronstadt Hit Turned Into an Eye-Rolling Pun in the Baseball World

Everyone has different metrics for what constitutes “fame.” For some, it’s getting to appear on your local news channel. For others, someone might not be famous until they win their first Grammy. Others still could consider someone un-famous until they’re recognized on the street in a city or country in which they don’t live. But what about getting your name in The Dickson Baseball Dictionary?

Videos by American Songwriter

For baseball fans, that might be enough to define someone as famous. And in that sense, Linda Ronstadt certainly qualifies. The multi-genre singer landed herself in this dictionary of popular baseball terms after the release of her 1977 hit, “Blue Bayou”. Ronstadt’s version was a follow-up to the original, which was co-written and first recorded by Roy Orbison in 1963. Although Orbison’s rendition would top charts around the world, it would become Ronstadt’s signature tune.

Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” appeared on her eighth studio album, Simple Dreams, and showcased her incredible vocal range that extended from a sultry, melancholic alto to a wailing, passionate soprano. It peaked at No. 1 in Mexico, No. 2 in the States on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and No. 2 on Canada’s Top Singles chart.

So, What Does “Blue Bayou” Have to Do With Baseball?

Generally speaking, sports and music rarely mix in a true crossover sense. Famous athletes will become synonymous with their walkout music, and famous musicians will perform the National Anthem at sporting events, and that’s about the extent of their meeting. Linda Ronstadt, for example, sang the “Star Spangled Banner” before Game 3 of the 1977 World Series between the Dodgers and the Yankees.

But in the following decade, Ronstadt’s name got a whole new meaning in baseball. Paul Dickson, author of The Dickson Baseball Dictionary, included the singer’s name in an 80s edition of his terminology collection by nicknaming a certain type of fastball a “Linda Ronstadt.” Ronstadt wasn’t the first woman to have a pitch named after her—there is also a Lady Godiva pitch, which is synonymous with a “nudist” pitch, meaning there’s “nothing on it,” per NPR.

What makes a Linda Ronstadt pitch a Linda Ronstadt pitch? It’s when a fastball goes by so fast it blew by you. As in, “Blue Bayou”. Get it? Paul Dickson and I will see ourselves out.

Happy opening day to those who celebrate!

Photo by Tom Sweeney/Star Tribune via Getty Images