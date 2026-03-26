John Fogerty Releasing Special “Hall of Fame” Edition of His Classic Solo Album ‘Centerfield’ This Summer

John Fogerty has been a baseball fanatic since he was a kid, as evidenced by his classic 1985 song “Centerfield,” which celebrates the sport. Now, to coincide with opening day of Major League Baseball’s 2026 season, the ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has announced plans to release a special “Hall of Fame” edition of his chart-topping 1985 album, Centerfield, which includes the famous title track.

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The Centerfield reissue will be released on August 28, and can be pre-ordered now. It features remastered audio, sourced from the original half-inch master analog tapes, and updated packaging and cover art. The album will be available as a vinyl LP, as well as expanded CD and digital versions.

[RELATED: On the Charts 41 Years Ago, John Fogerty Hits No. 1 With His First Album in 10 Years, Solidifying His Comeback]

The CD and digital editions will include previously unreleased live performances of three classic songs from the album. Versions of “Centerfield,” “The Old Man Down The Road,” and “Rock And Roll Girls” recorded in concert in 2024.

Centerfield was released in January 1985, and was Fogerty’s first solo album in almost a decade. The nine-track collection went on to top the Billboard 200 chart for one week in March of 1985.

Fogerty wrote, produced, and played all of the instruments on Centerfield. The album included two Top-40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. “The Old Man Down The Road” and “Rock And Roll Girls” peaked, respectively, at No. 10 and No. 20.

The title track has become one of the most popular baseball-themed songs ever released. In 2010, Fogerty performed at the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony when “Centerfield” was honored by the institution.

Other Fogerty News

Fogerty is scheduled to perform at a special concert dubbed “Thank You, NYPD,” on Saturday, March 28. The private event, which will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, is part of a campaign encouraging New Yorkers to thank members of the city’s police department for their service.

Only uniformed officers and civilian employees of the New York Police Department, as well as their loved ones, will be invited to attend the show. The performance lineup also includes Cyndi Lauper, rapper Fat Joe, and more.

On June 11, Fogerty will be saluted honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with its highest honor, the Johnny Mercer Award. The CCR legend will receive the honor at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York City.

Fogerty also has a bunch of tour dates lined up in 2026. After a handful of headlining concerts in May and June, John will team up with Steve Winwood for a 13-date U.S. trek in September. The outing begins September 3 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and runs through a September 20 concert in Hollywood, Florida. Fogerty also has an October 2 performance scheduled in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Visit JohnFogerty.com for a full list of tour dates.

(Courtesy of Concord Records)