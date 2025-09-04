How Charley Pride Dominated the Country Music World in 1972

Few country artists could match Charley Pride’s level of success in the 1970s. He collected eight No. 1 albums and 20 No. 1 singles. He also earned several awards, including three Grammy Awards and CMA Entertainer of the Year. However, no year is a better example of his dominance of the genre than 1972.

In 1972, Pride spent most of the year at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, sent three singles to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, and scored the biggest crossover hit of his career. In retrospect, the year also saw what would be remembered as some of his best work hitting the charts.

Charley Pride Dominates the Top Country Albums Chart

Pride released Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs in November 1971. It debuted on the Hot Country Songs chart later that month. Then, it topped the chart dated January 1, 1972. It occupied the survey’s summit for 16 consecutive weeks.

In March, while Heart Songs was still at No. 1, he released The Best of Charley Pride, Volume II. It debuted on the country albums chart dated March 25. Less than a month later, on April 22, it reached No. 1, knocking Heart Songs out of the top spot.

The greatest hits collection brought Pride another 16-week run at No. 1, giving him a combined total of 32 consecutive weeks at the top.

Then, Donna Fargo’s debut album, The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A., topped the chart dated August 12, and stayed at No. 1 for four weeks. Jerry Wallace knocked Fargo off the summit and spent a week at No. 1 with To Get to You. Pride wasn’t done, though.

In July, while the greatest hits package was still riding high, he released A Sunshiny Day with Charley Pride. It debuted on the Top Country Albums chart dated August 19. Less than a month later, on September 16, it started its 10-week run at No. 1. The Best of the Best of Merle Haggard took the top spot in late November and stayed there for the rest of the year.

All told, Pride spent 42 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. Only three other artists reached the top of that chart in 1972.

Single Success and More

While he didn’t spend the majority of the year atop the Hot Country Songs chart, he did have three singles go to No. 1.

Charley Pride’s success on the country singles chart in 1972 started in October 1971. That month, he released his signature song, “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’,” as the first single from Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs. It topped the chart dated December 4, 1971, and occupied the top spot for five weeks. That run included the first week of January 1972. As a result, he started the year at the top of both charts.

“It’s Gonna Take a Little Bit Longer” from A Sunshiny Day with Charley Pride started its three-week run at the top of the chart on July 22.

“She’s Too Good to Be True,” the lead single from the 1973 album Songs of Love by Charley Pride, reached No. 1 on November 18. It spent three weeks at No. 1.

Charley Pride saw success outside of the charts in 1972 as well. He took home the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Award for the second year in a row. His song “Let Me Live” brought him the Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance (other than soul gospel).

Featured Image by Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images