Lainey Wilson Defends Beyoncé’s Venture into Country Music: “Come on Home, Girl!”

Lainey Wilson is picking a side in the latest debate over what qualifies as country music. She defends Beyoncé’s journey into the genre with songs “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Appearing at the People’s Choice Awards, where she took home Country Female Singer, Wilson spoke with Billboard about Beyoncé. According to Wilson, country music should welcome singers from all backgrounds, walks of life, and other genre.

“I think it’s awesome for the country music genre,” Wilson said. “Everybody wants to feel at home, and country music makes you feel at home.”

Wilson has one thing to say to Beyoncé: “So Beyoncé, come on home, girl!” Beyoncé originally heralds from Texas, so the songs are returning to her roots in a lot of ways.

Country Music Weighs In On Beyoncé

Not everyone shares Wilson’s sunny disposition. Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider churned up some controversy with a choice comparison for Beyoncé. “They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park,” Schneider said. “You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.”

Likewise, J.R. Carroll compared Beyoncé’s new songs to Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like.” He wrote on X, “Texas hold em is essentially the Applebees song but by someone who is universally loved and respected. And also both songs are enjoyable if you stop trying to make everything fit in a box, and also if u realize not everything is for you and that’s OKAY!!!”

However, Beyoncé has just as many defenders in the genre. In particular, Bobby Bones issued a biting look at the controversy, questioning why everyone is upset.

“It’s crazy to me how people get upset about it,” Bones questioned, via ABC. “And what’s considered traditional country now at one point was like ‘that’s not country.'” Bones believes that many just have “fake outrage.” He also pointed out the historical origins of the genre.

“So let’s get historical. Country music is based on the music from Africa brought over on the slave ships. And from Europe,” Bones said. “With the fiddle and banjo. So all these dudes yelling ‘that ain’t country’… unless you’re European or African, you ain’t really ‘country.’ As far as music goes.”

As for Wilson, she’s proud to welcome singers from everywhere. She said, “I’m so proud to be a part of this generation of country music. I feel like everybody looks different and sounds different and has a different story, and comes from different walks of life,” she reflected.

[Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy]