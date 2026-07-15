How Rare Earth Finally “Celebrated” an Original Hit in 1971

There were plenty of rock bands in the late 60s and early 70s who started to add funkier elements to the typical hard rock formula. But few did it with the gusto of Rare Earth, known for epically wild jams that transformed well-known hit songs.

In 1971, the Detroit-based band enjoyed their biggest hit with a song written just for them. That song, “I Just Want To Celebrate”, still stands tall thanks to its thrilling instrumental flourishes and unvarnished positivity.

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Motown’s Newest Stars

They were originally The Sunliners when they formed in Detroit in the early 60s. When the second half of the decade rolled around, and the band heard the way rock was changing, they changed their style to more of an R&B/rock hybrid. And they changed their name to Rare Earth.

Their first album didn’t receive much attention. But the folks at Motown Records were listening. The famed label was looking to expand into the rock genre at the end of the 60s. Rare Earth were local, and they were already playing a beefed-up cover of The Temptations’ “Get Ready” in their live shows. They were a perfect fit.

Rare Earth became the first all-White band at the label. And they started churning out hits, beginning when an edited version of “Get Ready” (the album take comprised an entire side of music) found an audience in 1969.

Time to “Celebrate”

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The band continued in that vein for more success. A 10-minute version of another Temps song, “(I Know) I’m Losing You”, took off, again in edited form, on pop radio in 1970. Rare Earth became a popular touring act at that point, their jammy style often helping them steal the show as openers for much more established acts.

What they were lacking was a song all their own that they could turn into a hit. That came when Dino Fekaris and Nick Zesses, a pair of Motown songwriters, penned “I Just Want To Celebrate” for the band’s 1971 album One World.

This time around, the album version of the song was under four minutes, although the band still clipped it to under three for radio. In any case, it delivered all the typical instrumental thrills without the excess. “I Just Want To Celebrate” roared to No. 7 in 1971, the band’s last ever Top 10 single.

Behind the Lyrics of “I Just Want To Celebrate”

Because the chorus is so overwhelming, it’s easy to overlook the darker aspects that creep up in the lyrics of “I Just Want To Celebrate”. “I put my faith in the people,” Rare Earth singer Peter Rivera sings in the opening verse. “But the people let me down.”

He later suggests that monetary concerns briefly derailed him. “Had my hand on the dollar bill,” he muses. “And the dollar bill flew away.” In the middle eight, he admits that he’s moved past all the negativity and toxicity. “Well, I can’t be bothered with sorrow,” he explains. “And I can’t be bothered with hate.”

Rare Earth started to splinter not long after the success of this song. But resilience also characterizes this unit, as they didn’t bow out until 2021, which is when Gil Bridges, the last remaining original member, passed away. “I Just Want To Celebrate” stands as their indefatigable anthem, a bastion of good vibes that can erase any bad feelings in a single, succinct blast.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images